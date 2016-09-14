From ankle shuffling to blade running: Liam Malone's story of triumph

TVNZ/AttitudeLive Malone sent a special birthday message to his mother who passed away four years ago from cancer who's birthday would have been today.

Liam Malone was 14-years-old and looking to bulk up.

He joined a local Nelson gym and went through the obligatory first session with a personal trainer. They took him around each machine, showing Malone how to use them. Eventually, they got to the calf raise.

"There's going to be a slight problem here," Malone said.

GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone reacts after winning silver in the Men's 100m T44.

"What's wrong?" replied the trainer.

"I don't have any feet." It was an awkward interaction - but not for the teenager.

When people ask him about his legs he often makes up stories. He lost them to a great white shark off Stewart Island. He lost them to frostbite in a glacier.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone pays homage to his home suburb of Stoke after winning silver in the men's 100m T44.

The truth is more matter of fact. Home videos of Malone as a toddler show him awkwardly shuffling about on the outsides of his ankles. He was born with an extremely rare disorder, fibular hemimelia, which means he did not have any fibula bones in either leg. These bones give the leg stability. Without them Malone was forced to improvise. But walking on his ankles was not a long-term solution.

So at 18-months-old, his parents decided to have both Malone's feet amputated. Doctors then grafted the heel of his foot onto the end of his stumps.

Since then Malone has been walking on prosthetics. Not that it slowed him down. He played rugby, he rode mountainbikes and snowboarded. He also ran. But it was not until three years ago that anyone had any inclination of how fast he could go. He has never thought himself to be disabled.

HAGEN HOPKINS Liam Malone has earned himself a young Kiwi fan base. He's shown here, speaking to children at Te Papa Museum in Wellington.

"I'm able to do everything so why would I consider myself disabled?" he once told an interviewer.

In 2013, Malone found himself back in the gym. This time it was on a treadmill at the University of Canterbury, surrounded by sports specialists. He slid on brand new prosthetic limbs - funded by members of the public to the tune of $20,000. They were blades - the same make as those used by Oscar Pistorius.

Malone, then 19, stepped up on the treadmill, holding the rails for support. He walked, started jogging, took his hands off the rail - and then, he was off. Malone was running - fast.

CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS Liam Malone celebrates with his gold medal during the victory ceremony.

That year he made a promise - he would run at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Last week he did just that and the answer to how fast he could go was swiftly answered. He won silver in the T44 100m final and gold in the 200m final - breaking a Paralympic record in the process.

T44 is a disability sport classification applying to athletes who have a single below the knee amputation or who can walk with "moderately reduced function in one or both legs".

JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS Liam Malone celebrates with his gold medal during the victory ceremony.

But his best event, the 400m, is still to come on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Malone has spoken of the death of his mother four years ago as the force behind his drive for success.

When he won the silver medal at the Paralympics on Saturday morning (NZ Time) it would have been her birthday. "But it's a special day. It was my mum's birthday in New Zealand today and that was the coolest part of the whole thing.

PHOTOSPORT Liam Malone won the men's 200m T44 final.

She never let him out of running against other kids in the cross country, he said.

"I was in such a bad mental state. I wasn't very happy where I was and I needed something to put me on the path to somewhere. This just happened to be it."

Through his wins, Malone's attitude along with his talent has attracted attention. He is bold and confident. He thrusts his arms in the air on the starting blocks, nodding with intensity. On the winner's podium he makes the word "S" with his hands - a shoutout to the Nelson suburb of Stoke, where he grew up.

His mates, many of whom are in the Rio stands, say that despite Malone professing to be "the kid that finished last in the cross-country", he was always a multi-talented yet fiercely determined individual.

"Liam's always been the kind of guy that's going to do well in whatever he does," Jordan Ewers said. "Once he puts his mind to something, there's no stopping him."

Keegan Fox said Malone used to do everything his friends did but better.

"If we went mountain biking he'd be the fastest by a long shot, or even snowboarding, he'd just rip it up."

He still is. And he is getting attention for it.

British comedy show, The Last Leg, have featured Malone of several of its episodes - apparently inspired by his candid nature.

After winning his silver medal in the T44 100m he told the hosts that "he hated the hundred" before saying he wanted their help getting into stand-up comedy. They seemed happy to oblige.

In a previous interview Malone had mentioned that he may end his track and field career after the Paralympics. But if he wins the T44 400m his coaches hope he might put off his retirement.

Stand-up comedy might have to wait.

- Stuff