Rio Paralympics: Debutant Scott Martlew makes final, Nikita Howarth goes for gold

Hagen Hopkins Scott Martlew was a late call-up to New Zealand's Paralympics team.

New Zealand paroe-canoeist Scott Martlew qualified for the final of the Men's KL3 on his Paralympics debut in Rio on Thursday (NZ time).

Martlew was a late addition to New Zealand's team for the Games, following the suspension of Russian para-athletes for doping offences by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 24-year-old from Christchurch finished fourth in his heat and then qualified for Friday's final with another fourth-placed finish in the semi-final.

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Nikita Howarth qualified for her fourth final of the Games, having already won gold and bronze medals in the pool.

His time of 44 minutes and 28.4 seconds was only 1.4s behind the semi-final's winner, Britain's Robert Oliver.

Martlew is New Zealand's first ever para-canoeist at the Paralympic Games. The final of the event takes places on Friday.

Wednesday's gold medallist Nikita Howarth qualified seventh fastest for the final of her fourth event of the Games, the women's breaststroke SB9.

She clocked a time of 1:33.7 and her final starts at 8:36am (NZ time).

Jessica Hammill competes in the final of the women's shot put F34 at 8:30am (NZ time).

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone runs in the heat of the men's 400m T44 at 9:07am (NZ time).

2008 Paralympic silver medallist Kate Horan could only finished eighth in the road cycling time trial C4 with a time of 33:32.7.

Para-shooter Greg Reid couldn't qualify for the final of the R3 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1, with a score of 596.1 leaving him in 37th position.

Sonar para-sailing crew of Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Richard Dodson have moved up to third place after their first race of the day at Rio's Marina de Gloria.

They finished fourth behind the Norway, USA and Great Britain. There are two more races scheduled for today.

New Zealand started day seven of the Games ninth on the medal table, with eight golds, five silvers and three bronze medals.

Para-cyclists Fraser Sharp, tandem pairs Emma Foy and Laura Thompson and Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen, and Stephen Hills are all racing in finals this morning.

- Stuff