Kiwis chase more golds

Rio Paralympics: Debutant Scott Martlew makes final, Nikita Howarth misses out

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Scott Martlew was a late call-up to New Zealand's Paralympics team.

New Zealand's Nikita Howarth has failed to place in the women's 100m breastroke.

ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX Nikita Howarth qualified for her fourth final of the Games, having already won gold and bronze medals in the pool.

New Zealand paroe-canoeist Scott Martlew qualified for the final of the Men's KL3 on his Paralympics debut in Rio on Thursday (NZ time).

Martlew was a late addition to New Zealand's team for the Games, following the suspension of Russian para-athletes for doping offences by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 23-year-old from Christchurch finished fourth in his heat and then qualified for Friday's final with another fourth-placed finish in the semi-final.

ONE NEWS Young Kiwi swimmer Nikita Howarth claims gold in the 200m individual medley at the Paralympics.

His time of 44 minutes and 28.4 seconds was only 1.4s behind the semi-final's winner, Britain's Robert Oliver.

Martlew is New Zealand's first ever para-canoeist at the Paralympic Games. The final of the event takes places on Friday.

MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES Could Liam Malone win another gold medal for New Zealand at Rio?

Wednesday's gold medallist Nikita Howarth qualified seventh fastest for the final of her fourth event of the Games, the women's breaststroke SB9.

She clocked a time of 1:33.7 and her final starts at 8:36am (NZ time).

Jessica Hammill competes in the final of the women's shot put F34 at 8:30am (NZ time).

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone runs in the heats of the men's 400m T44, which begin at 8:30am (NZ time).

2008 Paralympic silver medallist Kate Horan could only finished eighth in the road cycling time trial C4 with a time of 33:32.7.

Para-shooter Greg Reid couldn't qualify for the final of the R3 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1, with a score of 596.1 leaving him in 37th position.

Sonar para-sailing crew of Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Richard Dodson remain in medal contention after six races, with New Zealand's team third behind USA and Australia.

Finishes of fourth, sixth and fourth in the the last three races leaves them well placed with four to go before the medal race on Sunday (NZ time).

Australia lead the points table with 19, USA are second on 27, with New Zealand third on 29. Norway and Great Britain are fourth and fifth on 32 and 37 points respectively.

New Zealand started day seven of the Games ninth on the medal table, with eight golds, five silvers and three bronze medals.

Para-cyclists Fraser Sharp, tandem pairs Emma Foy and Laura Thompson and Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen, and Stephen Hills are all racing in finals this morning.

