Rio Paralympics: Jessica Hamill wins shot put bronze, Liam Malone makes third final

Jessica Hamill won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.

New Zealand's Jessica Hamill won bronze in the women's shot put F34 final at the Paralympic Games in Rio on Thursday (NZ time).

The 26-year-old para-athlete from Invercargill threw 7.54m to finish third, as China's Zou Lijuan won with a world record throw of 8.75m. Poland's Lucyna claimed silver with 8.00m.

Hamill's medal winning throw was her first attempt, which meant she was in the top three for the whole competition.

Hagen Hopkins Hamill won two silver medals in the shot put at the world championships in 2015 and 2006.

The Rio Games are Hamill's second Paralympics, after she competed in Beijing in 2008.

She's been a silver medallist in two world championships in 2015 and 2006, and also the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010.

Atsushi Tomura Liam Malone will go for gold in the men's 400m T44 on Friday morning (NZ time).

Hamill's bronze means New Zealand are one medal off their pre-Games target of 18. They're ninth on the medal table, with eight golds, five silvers and four bronze medals.

MALONE MAKES THIRD FINAL

MATTHEW STOCKMAN/GETTY IMAGES Could Liam Malone win another gold medal for New Zealand at Rio?

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone will run for his third medal of the Paralympic Games after comfortably qualifying for the final of the men's 400m T44.

The 22-year-old Nelson sprinter eased up on the home straight and finished second in his heat behind Germany's David Behre.

Malone's time of 48.34s was just shy of his personal best of 48.21s in the 400m, which is his strongest event.

ALEX WHITEHEAD/SWPIX Nikita Howarth qualified for her fourth final of the Games, having already won gold and bronze medals in the pool.

He's already won silver and gold in the 100m and 200m respectively.

The 400m final is scheduled to take place on Friday morning at 2:38am (NZ time).

HOWARTH MISSES OUT

ONE NEWS Young Kiwi swimmer Nikita Howarth claims gold in the 200m individual medley at the Paralympics.

New Zealand's Nikita Howarth missed out on another medal after finishing seventh in the women's breaststroke SB8.

The 17-year-old Cambridge para-swimmer qualified for her fourth final of the Games seventh fastest, after winning gold and bronze medals in the pool this week.



But she couldn't add a third as Canada's Katarina Roxon won gold with a time of one minute and 19.44s. Britain's Claire Cashmore and Ireland's Ellen Keane won silver and bronze respectively.

Howarth, who became New Zealand's youngest ever Paralympian in London four years ago, aged 13, clocked a time of 1:13.11 in her last race of the Rio Games, which has been a resounding success after gold in the women's 200m individual medley SM7 and bronze in the women's butterfly S7.

Hagen Hopkins Rebecca Dubber finished fourth in the final of the women's 400m freestyle S7.

THE LATEST ON NZ'S PARALYMPIANS

Rebecca Dubber narrowly missed on her second medal of the Games, after finishing fourth in the women's 400m freestyle S7.

The 23-year-old para-swimmer, who won bronze in the women's 100m backstroke S7 last Friday, finished more than 25 seconds behind the gold medal winner, USA's McKenzie Coan, who won with a time of 5:05.77.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Scott Martlew was a late call-up to New Zealand's Paralympics team.

​USA's Cortney Jordan and Britain's Susie Rodgers won silver and bronze respectively, with Dubber clocking a time of 5:31.53, which was more than eight seconds shy of Rodgers' time that secured bronze.

New Zealand para-canoeist Scott Martlew qualified for the final of the Men's KL3 on his Paralympics debut in Rio.

Martlew was a late addition to New Zealand's team for the Games, following the suspension of Russian para-athletes for doping offences by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 23-year-old from Christchurch finished fourth in his heat and then qualified for Friday's final with another fourth-placed finish in the semi-final.

His time of 44:28.4 was only 1.4s behind the semi-final's winner, Britain's Robert Oliver.

Martlew is New Zealand's first ever para-canoeist at the Paralympic Games. The final of the event takes places on Friday.

2008 Paralympic silver medallist Kate Horan could only finished eighth in the road cycling time trial C4 with a time of 33:32.7.

Para-shooter Greg Reid couldn't qualify for the final of the R3 mixed 50m rifle prone SH1, with a score of 596.1 leaving him in 37th position.

Sonar para-sailing crew of Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Richard Dodson remain in medal contention after six races, with New Zealand's team third behind USA and Australia.

Finishes of fourth, sixth and fourth in the the last three races leaves them well placed with four to go before the medal race on Sunday (NZ time).

Australia lead the points table with 19, USA are second on 27, with New Zealand third on 29. Norway and Great Britain are fourth and fifth on 32 and 37 points respectively.

