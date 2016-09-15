Tennis star kidnapped in China

Kiwi men's tennis No1 Finn Tearney extorted for money in China

Maarten Holl Finn Tearney had a harrowing ordeal in Shanghai last year on the pro tour.

Kiwi tennis No 1 Finn Tearney has revealed he was kidnapped in Shanghai and forced to withdraw money, demonstrating life on lower tiers of professional tennis is far from glitz and glamour.

The 25-year-old Wellingtonian, who will make his Davis Cup debut against Pakistan in Christchurch on Friday, experienced a harrowing moment on his first year on the pro tour.

Last September, while playing at the Shanghai Challenger in China, he endured a frightening ordeal after he and an Australian friend got lost while trying to find food.

Tearney said they went down the "wrong street" and were cornered into a restaurant by a group of "five or six men", who refused to let them leave and demanded money.

"I was absolutely petrified," said Tearney, New Zealand's top ranked singles player [362 in the world].

"I was wearing a white shirt and I was completely drenched. It was one of the first times in my life I felt like I had no control."

The men said they were members of the Chinese mafia, though Tearney doubts whether that was true.

"We couldn't get out. There were too many of them. Basically, they told us, 'Give us the money'.

"They had some weapons. It was horrendous. I never want to be in that position again."

Tearney said one of the men had a knuckle duster and threatened to cut off his friend's finger because his credit card declined.

"We were very scared."

Tearney was forced to withdraw NZ$1100 from his credit card.

"They actually wanted a lot more, but I didn't have it."

The pair were eventually released and a distressed Tearney quickly rang his father back in New Zealand and cancelled his card.

He informed tournament organisers the next day, who sent a translator to the police station and reimbursed him.

The terrifying incident hasn't put him off touring the world to compete at second tier Challenger Tour events and Futures tournaments.

Since turning pro, he's played in 11 countries, including Ecuador, Turkey, Indonesia, Mexico, Thailand and the United States.

Tearney is fortunate to stay in top-range hotels overseas and aside from his Shanghai run-in hasn't encountered any other trouble.

Witnessing the poverty in some of the Asian countries had been eye-opening.

"I think it's a little bit hard being a tennis player from New Zealand sometimes. You leave the country and feel like nowhere compares."

Making a living competing at minor tournaments was demanding, he said.

Once he had paid for flights, a hotel and food, there wasn't usually much left over.

He was determined to get his ranking down, perform consistently and push for the qualifying draws at the Grand Slams.

"I don't want to be playing smaller tournaments for too much longer.

"At the end of the day, you've got to get through that [minor tournament] level to make money. Unfortunately, the money doesn't filter down that far compared to other sports."

Tearney matched up against American Donald Young, who had a career high ranking of 38, in the first round of the the New Zealand Open in January.

He was beaten 6-2 6-3, but broke Young's serve twice during the match and didn't disgrace himself.

Making his Davis Cup debut against Pakistan's Samir Iftikhar on Friday would be a special occasion.

As a teen he recalled making the trek from Wellington to New Plymouth to watch New Zealand take on China in the international team's event.

"I asked them for a hat and I've still got that hat in my room.

"Playing for my country is a dream come true."

- Stuff