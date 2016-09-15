Meet Ibrahim Hamadtou - the table tennis player without arms at the Rio Paralympics

Fairfax Media Watch Egyptian table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou in action.

Egyptian table tennis player Ibrahim Hamadtou has, quite literally, taken his life between his teeth.

Hamadtou has no arms after a train accident when he was 10 years old. With his can-do attitude towards playing his sport, the 43-year-old personifies what the Paralympics are about.

Table tennis for him, where rapid and skilful moves of the blade are crucial, makes for a pretty tough gig.

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt takes table tennis by the teeth.

He has spent most of his life working on finding ways to improve his skills. Anyone with a physical impairment at the Paralympics in Rio will tell you that adapting to what life throws at you, is what really matters. Hamadtou embodies that approach.

READ MORE:

* More Paralympics success for NZ at Rio

* Gold and silvers add to Kiwi medal tally

* Are Paralympians getting due recognition for their feats?

* Rio Paralympians outclass Olympians

So, how does he manage to play the sport? He grips the blade in his mouth and swings his head to strike the ball. And what about serving? He wears only one shoe while playing, grips the ball with the toes of his bare foot, flicks it in the air and sends down a serve to his opponent.

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES This table tennis player embodies the Paralympics spirit.

Hamadtou may have not won either match he played in the men's singles class six event in Rio, but he says he earned his spot here. Among dozens of impressive feats from athletes with impairments at the Paralympics, his skills stand out.

"I've gone from being something only for show to somebody playing to win. It's not just for people to see me and go, 'Oh, that's good, that's nice' - I've won silver medals at the Egyptian Open and the African championships.



If someone makes it to the Paralympics, they should still keep working hard to make the next Paralympics and to be a champion, not to go backwards," he says.

He wants to be a strong example to other people, especially youngsters, who might have to deal with a similar impairment. "That's my goal - back in Egypt there are a couple of small boys like me that I am teaching to play my way."

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Despite not coming out of the Paralympics with a medal, Hamadtou is happy to have had the experience.

One of his opponents in Rio, David Wetherill of Great Britain, said he how had even more respect for the Egyptian, despite beating him in three straight games, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.

"It was an absolute honour for me to start off against the legend that is Ibrahim," Wetherill told the Huffington Post. "It was a strange one to prepare for because I've seen him on YouTube and he's a legend in table tennis."

Hamadtou himself took his defeat in his stride. "Not all defeats are defeats. Sometimes you lose but you actually win because you have added to your experience, you have added to your knowledge. Today I added to my knowledge," he told the Hindustan Times.

The Hamadtou story is not that new to table tennis aficionados across the globe, his remarkable skills giving him a starring role in a 'Nothing Is Impossible' video which has been viewed nearly three million times on YouTube.

He turned to his sport about three years after his accident and has had to deal with skeptics throughout his life.

"[Their criticism] gave me the chance to practice more and more. I gave more time for practice and this made me feel confident to feel like this," the father-of-three said.

"I want to tell them and tell everybody that nothing is impossible, and everybody should work hard for what you love and what you think is good for yourself. The disability is not in arms or legs, the disability is to not persevere in whatever you would like to do."

- Brisbane Times