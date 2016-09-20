Liam Malone: Track slasher

Learning to run: The progression of Paralympic Games champion Liam Malone

GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone won three medals, two of them gold, at the Paralympic Games.

​If Liam Malone can continue to improve at a rapid rate, his former track coach believes he will become the first New Zealand athlete to run 400m under 46 seconds.

He even predicts the Paralympic Games sprint star could break the 45sec barrier, which would better the T44 world record held by Oscar Pistorius.

"I think his 400m is going to come down massively. If he decides to carry on he will be the first New Zealander to go under 46 and I wouldn't be surprised if he went under 45," said Brodie Hewlett, who coached the 22-year-old double amputee through to the New Zealand Track and Field Championships in March.



See how quickly Liam Malone has progressed in 100m, 200m and 400m races by clicking "start".

100m 00:00:00 Sep 9, 2016: Paralympic final Aug 21, 2016 Apr 2, 2016 Mar 6, 2015 Mar 28, 2014 Approx 1.5 sec faster in 2.5 years

"He's running 46 low at the moment so he's only got to shave another second and a bit off it, and that was only his fifth 400m race. He could have more conditioning and race experience.

"He hasn't even done half a dozen 400m races, you'd need to have about 20 under the belt before you get anywhere near what you expect you could do."

READ MORE:

* Malone into exams mode as Paralympics conclude

* Malone to carry NZ flag at closing ceremony

* Malone chows down on 100 chicken McNuggets

* Oscar Pistorius advice sought by Liam Malone

* Liam Malone: Ankle shuffling to blade running

200m 00:00:00 Sep 12, 2016: Paralympic final Sep 11, 2016 Paralympic heat Apr 3, 2016 Oct 3, 2015 Mar 3, 2014 Approx 3.4 sec faster in 2.5 years

Malone made an unspectacular start to his track and field career when he was learning to run in 2014.

The first time he attempted to sprint 50m in training, he vomited.

400m 00:00:00 Sep 15, 2016: Paralympic final Sep 14, 2016 Paralympic heat Aug 12, 2016 Feb 13, 2016 Jan 30, 2016 Approx 4.1 sec faster in 20 months

His first 100m race was clocked in a modest 12.41sec and his 200m time was just 24.48sec.

Hewlett said it was a good starting point but nothing exceptional.

"You don't really know how fast someone is going to go. At that stage I thought 'it's early days' but if you compared it to athletes competing in able-bodied classes, you would look at those times and say they're never going to be a medallist at the Olympics equivalent.

"I wasn't that excited by his initial times but I was excited by his progress."

When Malone ran his first 400m earlier the year, he crossed the finish line in 50.32sec.

After beating his personal best nearly every time he has stepped on the track, Malone is now running 10.90sec for the 100m, 21.06sec for the 200m and 46.20sec for the 400m - huge improvements in such a short space of time.

Those latest times won him two gold medals and a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, while the 400m time took him close to the New Zealand able-bodied record of 46.09sec.

Hewlett said it was extremely rare to find an athlete who slashes his personal best so frequently, having only once not beaten his 200m PB in a race.

"Not unless they were really young ... he was new so every time he stepped out he was fitter and better prepared but you don't expect to run a PB every time."

"When he first started half off it was just getting the feel of it, so the progress was just him sussing how it feels to run on them and the best way to run on them.

"A lot of the early gain I think was that and then after that it's been his training plus the different sets of blades he's gone through."

Malone has previously hinted that he may end his track and field career after the Paralympics, but after shooting to stardom in the space of a fortnight, we may yet see further improvements from the Kiwi blade runner.

- Stuff