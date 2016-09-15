Kiwis in Paralympics action on day 8

Kiwis look to make their mark on day 8 of Paralympic Games

Atsushi Tomura Liam Malone will look to add a third medal to his collection on Friday morning.

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone will look to clinch his third medal of the Paralympics on Friday morning after comfortably qualifying for the final of the men's 400-metre T44.

Malone will look to add to his medal tally at 2:38am (NZ time), having already collected silver and gold in the 100m and 200m respectively.

The 22-year-old Nelson sprinter eased up on the home straight and finished second in his heat for the event behind Germany's David Behre.

Malone's time of 48.34sec was just short of his personal best of 48.21sec in the 400m, which was his strongest event.

READ MORE:

* Rio Paralympics: Jessica Hamill wins shot put bronze, Liam Malone makes third final

* Paralympic swimmer Nikita Howarth still coming to grips with gold medal success

* New Zealand Paralympics bronze medallist Rory McSweeney reveals battle with depression

Malone was one of a number of Kiwis in action on day eight of the event, with the New Zealand team having already matched the medal tally from London four years ago.

Para-swimmer Jesse Reynolds will be the first Kiwi competing tomorrow, taking to the water at 12:30am (NZT) for his heat in the men's 100m butterfly S9, with the final expected to be at 8:30am should he qualify.

Reynolds will be followed by para-canoeist Scott Martlew who, as New Zealand's first athlete to compete in the event, will look to make more history as he take his place in the line up for the men's 200m KL3 final at 1:10am.

Mary Fisher also takes to the pool in the early hours of the morning for her heat in the women's 100m freestyle S11 at 1:56am, and the final expected to be at 10:14am if she makes it to that stage.

Para-sailors Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Richard Dodson are also in action in races seven, eight and nine in the sonar division from 3:05am, while Anna Grimaldi will look to get in a position to add to her medal tally when she lines up for her para-athletics women's 200m T47 heat at 09:33am.

Kiwis in action in the Paralympics on Friday:

12:30am - Para-swimming - men's 100m butterfly S9 heat - Jesse Reynolds

1:10am - Para-canoeing - men's 200m KL3 final - Scott Martlew

1:56am - Para-swimming - women's 100m freestyle S11 heat - Mary Fisher

2:38am - Para-athletics - men's 400m T44 final - Liam Malone

3:05am - Para-sailing - sonar division, races 7, 8 and 9 - Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Richard Dodson

9:33am - Para-athletics - women's 200m T47 heat - Anna Grimaldi

- Stuff