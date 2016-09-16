Malone sprints to more gold

Rio Paralympics 2016: Liam Malone sets Paralympic record in winning 400m T44

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Nelson sprinter Liam Malone won his second gold medal at the Rio Paralympics, taking out the men's 400m T44 final.

Nelson sprinter Liam Malone once again showed the sporting world that he is unbeatable by convincingly winning the men's 400m T44 at the Rio Paralympics on Thursday (Friday NZ Time).

Malone, known as New Zealand's 'blade-runner', set a new Paralympic record of 46.20 seconds at the Olympic stadium, just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record.

The 22-year-old showed his true power moving through the race and was just too strong to cross the line ahead of Germany's David Behre (46.23 seconds) and USA's Hunter Woodhall (46.70 seconds).

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone's time of 46.20 seconds was just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record over 400m.

Malone's medal took his haul in Rio to two gold and one silver at his first ever Paralympic Games. In addition to the gold, Malone also won gold in the men's 200m T44 and silver in the men's 100m T44.

Malone got his first set of blades following the support of the New Zealand public, who donated to a crowd funding site to the tune of $20,000.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone waves the flags of New Zealand and Brazil after winning the men's 400m T44 final and setting a new Paralympic record of 46.20 seconds.

Malone's gold medal now means the New Zealand Paralympic team have met the total medal target of 18 in Rio – with nine gold, five silver and four bronze. It takes New Zealand to eighth place on the medal table, only three places below Australia. During the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the New Zealand team have won across a variety of para-sports, including Para-athletics (three gold, two silver, two bronze), Para-cycling (one silver) and Para-swimming (six gold, two silver, two bronze).

In yesterday's men's 400m T44 heat, Malone cruised to second in his heat, easily qualifying second in between Behre and Woodall.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's Liam Malone congratulates USA's Hunter Woodhall for the bronze medal in the men's 400m T44 final.

- Stuff