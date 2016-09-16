Malone sprints to more gold

Rio Paralympics 2016: Liam Malone sets Paralympic record in winning 400m T44

Nelson sprinter Liam Malone won his second gold medal at the Rio Paralympics, taking out the men's 400m T44 final.
HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Nelson sprinter Liam Malone won his second gold medal at the Rio Paralympics, taking out the men's 400m T44 final.

Nelson sprinter Liam Malone once again showed the sporting world that he is unbeatable by convincingly winning the men's 400m T44 at the Rio Paralympics on Thursday (Friday NZ Time).

Malone, known as New Zealand's 'blade-runner', set a new Paralympic record of 46.20 seconds at the Olympic stadium, just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record.

The 22-year-old showed his true power moving through the race and was just too strong to cross the line ahead of Germany's David Behre (46.23 seconds) and USA's Hunter Woodhall (46.70 seconds).

Liam Malone's time of 46.20 seconds was just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record over 400m.
LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES

Liam Malone's time of 46.20 seconds was just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record over 400m.

Malone's medal took his haul in Rio to two gold and one silver at his first ever Paralympic Games. In addition to the gold, Malone also won gold in the men's 200m T44 and silver in the men's 100m T44.  

READ MORE:
* Liam Malone cruises into Paralympics 400m T44 final
* Hamill claims New Zealand's 17th Rio Paralympics medal
* Kiwis look to make mark on day 8 of Rio Paralympics

Malone got his first set of blades following the support of the New Zealand public, who donated to a  crowd funding site to the tune of $20,000.

Liam Malone waves the flags of New Zealand and Brazil after winning the men's 400m T44 final and setting a new ...
HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

Liam Malone waves the flags of New Zealand and Brazil after winning the men's 400m T44 final and setting a new Paralympic record of 46.20 seconds.

Malone's gold medal now means the New Zealand Paralympic team have met the total medal target of 18 in Rio – with nine gold, five silver and four bronze. It takes New Zealand to eighth place on the medal table, only three places below Australia. During the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the New Zealand team have won across a variety of para-sports, including Para-athletics (three gold, two silver, two bronze), Para-cycling (one silver) and Para-swimming (six gold, two silver, two bronze).

In yesterday's men's 400m T44 heat, Malone cruised to second in his heat, easily qualifying second in between Behre and Woodall.

Ad Feedback
New Zealand's Liam Malone congratulates USA's Hunter Woodhall for the bronze medal in the men's 400m T44 final.
HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand's Liam Malone congratulates USA's Hunter Woodhall for the bronze medal in the men's 400m T44 final.

Sign up for the Two Minutes of Stuff newsletter

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Malone sprints to more gold

I helped Foran - Hayson

US anthem protest mocked

Fast-finishing Magpies too strong

Barrett's one weak point video

Wales replace Spain in football's top 10

NZ Breakers beaten again

Cheika makes one change for Pumas

'They're off and away'

Recap: Southland v Hawke’s Bay

Advice to Eddie Hayson: 'Just shut up'

Kiwis in Paralympics action on day 8

'Nobody knows the real me' - Kyrgios

Carter or McCaw? Lydia Ko decides

Louw blow as McCaw replaced with ease video

Ad Feedback
special offers