Rio Paralympics: Liam Malone breaks another Oscar Pistorius record to win 400m T44

ONE NEWS Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone had plenty of work to in the final 100m but came home strongly in a finish to be remembered.

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone smashed another Paralympic record set by Oscar Pistorius to sprint to his second gold medal in Rio on Friday (NZ time).

Malone's winning time of 46.20 seconds in the final of the men's 400m T44 was just 0.11s outside of New Zealand's able-bodied record, as he secured his third medal in his sensational debut at the Paralympics Games.

The 22-year-old Nelson sprinter crossed the line ahead of Germany's David Behre and USA's Hunter Woodhall, who won silver and bronze respectively.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Nelson sprinter Liam Malone won his second gold medal at the Rio Paralympics, taking out the men's 400m T44 final.

Malone won silver in the 100m last Saturday before his first gold in the 200m on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Malone cruises into 400m final

* Hamill wins New Zealand's medal

* Kiwis look to make mark on day 8

* Your complete guide to when New Zealanders are in action

* Your guide to what the different classifications mean

His winning time in the 200m final broke Pistorius' Paralympic record - and Malone repeated that feat again to take gold in the 400m, which is his strongest event.

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone's time of 46.20 seconds was just outside the New Zealand able-bodied record over 400m.

Malone's gold medal means New Zealand have matched the target of 18 medals set before the Games, but they're still three short of their gold medal target of 12.

The team are now eighth on the medal table with nine golds, five silvers and four bronze medals.

MORE SOON

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone waves the flags of New Zealand and Brazil after winning the men's 400m T44 final and setting a new Paralympic record of 46.20 seconds.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's Liam Malone congratulates USA's Hunter Woodhall for the bronze medal in the men's 400m T44 final.

- Stuff