Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone consoles beaten opponent after thrilling win

ONE NEWS Kiwi sprint star Liam Malone took a moment out of his 400m victory celebrations to comfort a vanquished foe.

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone took time out after his thrilling victory in the 400m to console American competitor Hunter Woodhall.

The 22-year-old won gold in 46.20 seconds in a photo finish with Germany's David Behre, with Woodhall pushed back to the bronze medal.

It was Malone's third medal in his sensational Paralympics debut and his time was just 0.11s outside of New Zealand's able-bodied record.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone has some encouraging words for Hunter Woodhall.

After the race, Malone took time out from his celebrations to console Woodhall.

LUCAS UEBEL/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone wins the 400m ahead of American Hunter Woodhall, who finished third.

TVNZ The double Paralympics gold medal winner was in a playful mood when he caught up with ONE News' Kimberlee Downs.

