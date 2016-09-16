Pistorius' words to Malone

Rio Paralympics: Kiwi Liam Malone reveals he sought advice from Oscar Pistorius

New Zealand Broadcasting School/ YouTube Liam Malone talks about his life in this 2013 documentary produced by New Zealand Broadcasting School students Lisette Reymer and Marc McCarthy.

Kiwi Blade Runner Liam Malone has revealed he sought advice from disgraced South African sprinter Oscar Pistorius.

Malone won his second gold medal of the Paralympic Games in Rio on Friday, to add to the silver he won in the 100m T44.

In winning gold in the 200m and 400m, Malone broke Pistorius' Paralympic record in each event.

ONE NEWS Kiwi sprint star Liam Malone took a moment out of his 400m victory celebrations to comfort a vanquished foe.

And the 22-year-old Nelson sprinter admitted to seeking advice from Pistorius earlier this year, via Skype and email.

READ MORE:

* Liam Malone consoles beaten opponent after thrilling win

* Malone sprints to more gold

* Meet the Kiwi Blade Runner

* Liam Malone's story

* Your complete guide to when New Zealanders are in action

* Your guide to what the different classifications mean

Pistorius was sentenced to six years imprisonment in July for the 2013 murder of his partner Reeva Steenkamp.

Friedemann Vogel Liam Malone has won two golds and a silver medal at the Rio Paralympics.

​When Malone was asked if he had spoken to Pistorius via Skype, he told the Channel Four in the UK: "Yes, that's true. It was earlier this year.

"He contacted with me and I talked to his coach via email searching for advice.

"All we talked about was training, and not his circumstances. It was purely business."

POOL Oscar Pistorius at this sentencing in July this year. Malone has broken two of Pistorius' Paralympic records.

​Malone and Pistorius were both born with fibular hemimelia in both legs, which means part or all of the fibula bone is missing.

﻿The Kiwi star talked about his early life to New Zealand Broadcasting School students Lisette Reymer and Marc McCarthy on the Broadcasting School's YouTube channel.

Pistorius won eight Paralympic medals in the Games in 2004, 2008 and 2012, including six golds, one silver and one bronze medal.

In 2012 he became the first amputee runner to compete at an Olympic Games.

On Valentine's Day in 2013, Pistorius fatally shot Steenkamp in his Pretoria home. He claimed he had mistaken Steenkamp for an intruder hiding in the bathroom but was arrested and charged with murder.

- Stuff