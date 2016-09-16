Cyclist's mystery ailment

Kiwi cyclist George Bennett seeks cure for bizarre medical condition

GETTY IMAGES George Bennett will continue consulting the medical world for a cure for his side stitch.

He's among the best road cyclists in the world but George Bennett is being held back by an unusual ailment for a professional athlete – the stitch.

Bennett finished 10th in the Vuelta a Espana last weekend, the highest ever placing by a New Zealander in a grand tour.

It was an outstanding performance by the 26-year-old from Nelson but he revealed he was being held back from reaching greater heights by an excruciatingly painful side stitch he gets when racing.

The side stitch, which becomes more of an issue in time trials when he's having to push himself at a continuous pace, is such a problem that he even underwent exploratory surgery to try to find an answer.

"I've had a lot of trouble with getting a side stitch, which most people get when they exercise for the first time in a while," Bennett said.

"I've had that every time I've gone out for the past six years. I've had operations to look at what it is and still nobody knows."

Side stitch is an intense, stabbing pain, usually on the right hand side of the body under the rib cage.

There is no is no precise known reason why this occurs, which has made it hard for Bennett to find a solution to his problem.

"I've been around the world looking for answers for it and that's always held me back hugely in time trials, because it's such a sustained effort," he said.

"I've literally done everything to try to get it sorted, at the end of last season I went under the knife and they did a laparoscopy and didn't find anything.

"I'm still searching for the answer on that and it's the main focus for me, to continue in grand tours and time trials, to solve that problem.

"Having the stitch every day for three weeks is pretty bad. It sounds like a small problem but I've had it so bad I can hardly breathe.

"I'm not really sure where to go next with it, but I'm sure I'm not the only one in the world that suffers with chronic side stitch every time I go hard.

"Obviously I can still race pretty well with it and it's just pain, it's not dangerous or anything.

"But the biggest key to my time trialling is getting rid of that."

Improving his time trialling ability is Bennett's top priority over the off season. He can stay with all but Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana in the mountains in grand tours, but he feels he needs to be quicker in the time trials, even though he finished a respectable 25th in the 37km time trial on stage 19 of the Vuelta.

"I was really stoked with it, it was probably the best time trial I've ever done in my life," Bennett said.

"There is a heap of room for improvement with that and it's just one time trial so I'm not getting carried away, but I was really hungry for it."

With two stages to go before the final ceremonial stage through Madrid at the Vuelta, Bennett was lying in 12th place.

It would have been an outstanding achievement to finish that high, but he made up one spot on the time trial and climbed one higher on the penultimate stage when former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi was dropped from Bennett's group while riding up some fearsome mountains.

"There's such a big difference between 10th and 11th," Bennett said.

"There was almost a sense of relief to finish 10th, because it was three weeks of really hard work, not only from me, but everybody."

Bennett plans to return to New Zealand in the next couple of weeks and will race at the New Zealand championships in Napier on January 8, before competing at the Tour Down Under in South Australia later that month.

- Stuff