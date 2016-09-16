Adams 'not ruling out Tokyo'

Shot put star Valerie Adams returns to NZ & admits: 'I'm not ruling out Tokyo'

CAMERON SPENCER/GETTY IMAGES Kiwi shot put legend Valerie Adams is ready to refresh and reassess after a long, tough season.

Stand by New Zealand, Valerie Adams may not be done with the Olympics just yet.

The Kiwi queen of the shot put, who came up agonisingly short in her quest in Rio for an historic three-peat of Olympic gold medals, has returned to New Zealand for a well-deserved off-season when she will take some time to refresh and reassess ahead of what's left of her magnificent career.

That may be two years, with the 31-year-old triple Olympic medallist reaffirming her desire to go through at least until the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. But it may also be four, with Adams saying, "I'm not ruling out Tokyo".

John Cowpland / Photosport.nz Valerie Adams celebrates her silver medal-winning throw in the finals of the Rio Olympics women's shot put.

That's significant. Not ruling something out doesn't necessarily mean the 2020 Games in Tokyo is on the to-do list. But it's a tantalising possibility, not to mention a heck of an admission from a Kiwi legend who did it pretty damn tough for a couple of years before she got things in order for Rio.

Buda Mendes/ Getty Images Rio Olympics women's shot put silver medallist Valerie Adams on the podium with gold-winner Michelle Carter of the US and Anita Marton of Hungary with the bronze.

As Adams did the rounds on Friday, including popping in to her old school at Southern Cross Campus in Mangere, she took some time to reflect on her almost-but-not-quite-momentous year. That included a fifth Diamond League title, eight victories all told on the international circuit and, of course, that dramatic silver in Rio when she was pipped by American Michelle Carter with her final throw of the competition.

It could have been better. Just one more 19-metre effort from Carter in Rio to go with her previous five would have seen Adams claim the first ever gold medal three-peat in shot put, and become the first Kiwi to achieve the feat in any Olympic discipline.

But that's not how the fates unfurled. Carter, the little dynamo from California, plucked one out of the bag, threw a lifetime best of 20.63m and suddenly Adams' 20.42m (her best toss in two years) was only good enough for the silver.

Back in NZ and straight to Southern Cross Campus. So awesome to see so much talent at my old stomping ground🇳🇿👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/iCFiMfFhI7 — Valerie Adams (@ValerieAdams84) September 16, 2016

"It's given me the confidence to know my body can bounce back after a really shitty two years of having operations and rehabbing," Adams said when asked if her uninterrupted 2016 season had enabled a rethink of her master plan.

"It goes to show just how strong your body is and what amazing things you can do with a bit of perseverance and resilience, because it wasn't an easy feat.

"My goal right now is to head through to Gold Coast and do what I got to do there. From now until then we're going to take each year as it comes and reassess things after every year.

"I'm not ruling out Tokyo. I'm not ruling out anything at this stage."

Adams clearly has a bit to think about, including the possibility of starting a family with husband Gabriel Price. As she told one media outlet, "I am getting a little bit on the clucky side ... I'm Tongan, what Tongans don't have children?"

Later, she said: "Starting up a family is what we've always wanted to do, but I've got to sit down and talk to my husband about that because we've been away for a long time, and maybe he needs a couple of weeks break from me."

Yes, that was a joke. But it goes to show how changed her mindset is from a year ago when she was struggling to see the funny side of much.

"It's also an indication of how much I just want it, how much I enjoy the sport and love the challenges that come with it," she adds.

"The Commonwealth Games is an important event for New Zealand, and very important for me. It's my fifth Games, I've won it three times, so why not try for a fourth?"

Why not kick on and try for a fourth Olympic medal, while she's at it? Plenty to think about for an enduring Kiwi sporting icon who just may have a chapter or two to write yet.

