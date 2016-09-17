New Zealand's Rio medal tally continues to grow as William Stedman wins bronze

Christchurch teenager William Stedman shows off his bronze medal from the men’s 400m T36.
The medals continue to come for New Zealand in Rio with 16-year-old Paralympic debutant William Stedman claiming bronze in the men's 400m T36.

In a thrilling finish, Stedman stormed home in a time of 55.69, just missing out on silver behind Roman Pavlyk of the Ukraine and only two tenths of second ahead of Poland's Krzysztof Ciuksza in fourth.

Britain's Paul Blake won gold in a time of 54.49.

Stedman's bronze takes New Zealand's overall medal tally to 18 - one ahead of its pre-Games target.

The team is ninth on the medal table with nine gold, five silver and five bronze.

- MORE TO COME

