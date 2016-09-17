Rio Paralympics: William Stedman pushes through pain barrier to deliver bronze for New Zealand

TVNZ Stedman, 19, claimed third place with a time of 55.69 seconds, only just missing out on second place to Roman Pavlyk of Ukraine.

William Stedman literally left it all out on the track as the Christchurch teenager survived a thrilling finish to deliver New Zealand's latest medal at the Rio Paralympics.

The 16-year-old was pipped to silver by Ukraine's Roman Pavlyk in the men's 400m T36 but held off Poland's Krzysztof Ciuksza by two tenths of a second to claim bronze.

The race pushed Stedman to the absolute limit - so much so that he fainted after crossing the line and required medical support.

GETTY IMAGES Christchurch teenager William Stedman shows off his bronze medal from the men’s 400m T36.

"It's half sunk in. It's a bit surreal actually," said Stedman, who finished in a time of 55.69, one second behind winner Paul Blake of Britain.

"I went into the race thinking I could get a medal, but I knew that to get one, I would have to run a massive PB (personal best) and I ended up doing that, so I am stoked.

"Afterwards, I ended up being quite sick. I couldn't walk for a while and I threw up, but I felt heaps better after I threw up so that was good. I just put everything into the race."

Stedman is the youngest member of the Kiwi Para-Athletics team, keeping company with the likes of gold medal winners Liam Malone and Anna Grimaldi.

He first entered the international scene last year, competing at the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships.

He has a form of Cerebral Palsy and was inspired to get involved in Para-Athletics after travelling through London as a 13-year-old on a family holiday around the time of the 2012 Paralympics.

Stedman's bronze takes New Zealand's overall medal tally to 19 (nine gold, five silver and five bronze) - one ahead of its pre-Games target. They are currently 10th on the medal table.

The nine golds equals the haul from the 1994 Atlanta Paralympics, meaning one more winning effort on the final day of competition on Sunday (NZ time) will make the Rio Games New Zealand's most successful ever.

Stedman is back in action in the 800m T36, along with cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson, Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen and swimmer Hamish McLean.

Australia may have locked up gold with a race to spare in the sailing, but Kiwis Sailors Chris Sharp, Andrew May and Rick Dodson are still well in the for the minor placings.

The trio finished 11th and fourth in their two races on Saturday and head into the medal race in sixth place, with six countries separated by just seven points.

"We definitely have a chance to win a medal," May said.

"The best way to make certain of that would be to win the race. It's great to have a simple goal!

"At the end of the day, we are sailing better than we ever have as a team so we are feeling good about our chances."

Stedman was only the Kiwi to medal on Saturday, despite four swimmers competing in finals.

Mary Fisher came closest in the women's 200m individual medley SM11 but faded badly down the final stretch to concede the title she won four years ago.

Fisher, who won gold in the 100m backstroke SM11 last week, holds the world record in the 200m IM but found herself in lane two for the final having only qualified in fifth place.

She appeared to have put her troubles behind her and seemed destined for a medal after leading for all-but three quarters of the final.

However, the 23-year-old was overtaken by Sweden's Maja Reichard at the back-end of the breaststroke leg before completely unravelling in the freestyle to finish sixth.

Fisher touched in 2:55.71, six seconds behind Liesette Bruinsma of the Netherlands, who roared home to win gold ahead of Reichard and China's Qing Xie.

"I knew I had to go out hard tonight to have a chance but I just could not quite make it to the wall in the top three," Fisher said.

"Overall in Rio, I was so happy about my first performance in the 100m backstroke as everything just came together perfectly. The other swims haven't been bad; it's just not been quite enough to medal. I have prepared as well as I could have so I am happy with how I swam."

Tupou Neiufi provided a glimpse to the future following her seventh-place finish in the women's 100m backstroke S9.

The 15-year-old was competing in her first Paralympics final and touched in a time of 1:14.94, with Australia's Ellie Cole setting a new Games record of 1:09.18 to take gold.

Cameron Leslie, who set a world record on the way to winning his third-consecutive 150m individual medley SM4 gold medal on Tuesday (NZ time), finished seventh in the men's 50m backstroke S5.

Jesse Reynolds, meanwhile, was unable to improve on his effort in qualifying as he finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke S9 final.

At Pontal road cycling course, Paralympic debutant Fraser Sharp finished the men's road race C3 just outside the top 10, while Stephen Hills was eighth in the men's road race T1-2.

