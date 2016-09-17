Daredevil rockets over canyon

Daredevil Eddie Braun matches Evel Knievel with rocket jump over Snake River Canyon

YouTube Eddie Braun's rocket launches for his attempt to make it over Snake River Canyon.

Professional stuntman Eddie Braun has successfully jumped over the Snake River Canyon in an ode to his boyhood idol, Evel Knievel.

Braun, who appears to have been the first to actually try the stunt since Knievel's attempt 43 years ago, soared over the southern Idaho canyon in a custom-built rocket dubbed "Evel Spirit".

It launched off a steep ramp on the edge of the canyon rim just as hundreds of onlookers watched.

JIM URQUHART/REUTERS Braun at the canyon in 2014. His rocket was the same as the one in Knievel's failed attempt in 1974.

The rocket reached an estimated 644 kilometres per hour before its parachute deployed, allowing Braun and the ship to land safely in fields on the other side of the 427 metre-wide canyon.

Braun has said the rocket was identical to the model Knievel used for his failed canyon attempt on September 8, 1974.

Supplied Evel Knievel's jump failed, but it became legendary.

Knievel landed at the bottom of the canyon when his parachute prematurely deployed partway across the canyon, but walked away with only minor injuries. The spot where Knievel jumped was 488m wide.

Thank you Twin Falls, Idaho#WeGotThis pic.twitter.com/Z0nzlwF4if — Eddie Braun (@Crsh4csh) September 17, 2016

Braun hoped his effort would prove that Knievel could have made it across the canyon if his parachute had deployed at the correct time.

JIM URQUHART/REUTERS "The Evel Spirit" was being tested at the site in 2014.

Before the jump, the 54-year-old Braun said he was optimistic he would make it across.

"I wouldn't be doing this if I thought it couldn't be done," he said.

Still, he had prepared for the worst in the days before the stunt, asking his young son to one day walk his sisters down the aisle at their wedding if Braun died in his attempt.

Months of testing was performed on the rocket designed by Scott Truax, whose father constructed the original "X2 Skycycle" for Knievel.

Truax followed his father's blueprints down to the last bolt and deviated only by updating the parachute system.

Braun had trouble finding corporate sponsors for the stunt, and said he spent about US$1.5 million (NZ$2.1 million) of his own money on the jump.

He looked at the stunt as a way to pay homage to Knievel, who inspired him to become a stuntman.

"I like to say I'm not doing something that Evel Knievel couldn't do," he told the Idaho Statesman before making the jump. "I'm simply finishing out his dream. How many people get to finish the dream of their hero?"

Not all in the southern Idaho town of Twin Falls have such fond memories of Knievel. Many residents remember Knievel's promise of a weeklong festival complete with celebrities and a golf tournament.

Knievel's attempt drew plenty of spectators, and the resultant partying, fighting and mischief upset locals. The daredevil was later accused of leaving town without paying debts to area businesses.

But the mystique of Knievel's failed stunt has lived on, with would-be daredevils showing up every decade or so to propose similar jumps. Knievel's son Robbie visited Twin Falls in the 1990s and in 2010 to float the idea of a possible jump, though it never came to fruition.

