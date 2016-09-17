Malone goes mad at Maccas

Rio Paralympics: Kiwi sprinter Liam Malone downs 100 chicken nuggets at Rio McDonalds

SNAPCHAT/LIAM MALONE Liam Malone posted this to his social media feed after demolishing 10 packs of chicken nuggets.

Medals aren't the only golden thing Kiwi sprinting sensation Liam Malone has taken a liking to at the Rio Paralympics.

One of the breakthrough stars of the Games after winning gold in the 200m and 400m and claiming silver in the 100m of the T44 classification, Malone celebrated his success in somewhat interesting fashion on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

The 22-year-old blade-runner from Nelson made a visit to fast food chain McDonalds, also known as the "golden arches", in what appears to be the Games village and ploughed his way through 100 chicken nuggets.

SNAPCHAT/LIAM MALONE The breakthrough sprint star was preparing to get through twice as many.

Malone posted the feat to his feed on social media app Snapchat, with an earlier post showing he originally thought he was ordering 200 of the popular bite size snacks.

Although not your typical way to cap the end of a successful Games campaign, it isn't a surprise he chose to do so.

GETTY IMAGES The Nelson athlete's colourful personality and record-breaking feats have attracted worldwide media attention.

Multiple interviews throughout the event have revealed Malone's colourful personality, which combined with his record-breaking feats on the track have gained him worldwide media attention.

Born without the fibula bone in both his legs, Malone was also only following the lead of other Kiwi athletes who had been in Rio.

The New Zealand women's sevens team did the same after taking Olympic silver, while rowing pair Eric Murray and Hamish Bond posted a picture of themselves and several team-mates with a table full of burgers and chicken nuggets on Twitter once their Games was over.

