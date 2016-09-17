'Paralympic Pele' storms game

'Paralympic Pele' scores two cracking goals in five-a-side blind soccer

Brazilian fans were chanting that Jefinho is 'better than Neymar'.
He's been dubbed the "Paralympic Pele" and he's taken Brazil all the way to the gold medal match.

One man's exploits in five-a-side blind soccer at the Rio Paralympics have the locals quickly forgetting how Neymar delivered gold for Brazil at the Olympics last month.

To put it simply, Jefinho is the man of the moment. His full name is Jeferson da Conceicao Gonçalves and he scored two cracking goals in a 2-1 semi-final win over China.

Jefinho, 26, manouevred his way around the pitch as it his visual impairment didn't exist, leaving China's defenders in his wake. Some in the crowd even started shouting "Jefinho is better than Neymar".

"Neymar is the best Brazilian player so I am very happy because it means that I am doing a good job here," Jefinho said ahead of their gold medal game against Iran.

Jefinho's goals came after China had scored the opening goal after 14 minutes. 

"We were losing 1-0 and our best player Ricardinho was injured. So I think that the people in the stands began to ask themselves, 'will it be possible this time?' But we had strength. And luckily I could help to get the win with my two goals," he said.

"In both goals I had to wait a little bit for the supporters' reaction after shooting. It was so exciting that I can't believe that it is true so then I celebrate with delay."

 - Brisbane Times

