Bronze for Foy and Thompson

Rio Paralympics: Cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson take bronze in women's road race

GETTY IMAGES Emma Foy and Laura Thompson added a bronze in the women's road race to the silver they won in the velodrome.

Kiwi cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson have won a bronze medal on the final day of competition at the Rio Paralympics.

The tandem duo finished with a time of 1:59.33 in the road cycling women's race (Race B), behind pairings from Ireland and Poland.

The junior tandem pairing of Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen finished in 11th place in the same event.

It's Foy and Thompson's second medal in Rio after they won silver in the the women's B 3000m individual pursuit and takes New Zealand's overall tally to 20 - two ahead of the pre-Games target.

READ MORE:

* Malone goes mad at Maccas

* 'Paralympic Pele' storms game

* Kiwi leaves it all on the track

The team, which has nine gold, five silver and six bronze, has now won at least one medal on every day of the Paralympics to sit 10th on the medal table.

They have one more chance for a medal with 16-year-old runner William Stedman, who won bronze in the men's 400m T36 on Saturday, competing in the 800m at 10.19am (NZ time).

Foy only entered Para-Cycling three years ago and is the rookie of the pair, with Thompson one of the most experienced tandem pilots in the world.

Thompson won a gold, silver and bronze and broke a world record at the London 2012 Paralympics with her former stoker, Phillipa Gray.

While they would have been ecstatic with their second medal, there was heartbreak out on the water as Kiwi sailors Richard Dodson, Andrew May and Chris Sharp missed out on the sonar bronze by a countback.

The New Zealand trio went into medal race with a chance of winning silver or bronze. But despite finishing second, a late surge by Canada saw them knocked off the dais in agonising fashion.

With the Australian crew having already locked up the gold medal on Saturday (NZ time), Dodson, May and Sharp were among seven teams fighting for the last two podium positions.

They started race 11 five points off bronze and six off silver and after rounding the first mark in 8th place, they built up steam downwind to move into first by the bottom mark.

The Kiwis held this position for most of the race until USA secured silver by overtaking them on the last upwind leg, beating them to the finish line by a single second.

The Canadians then joined them on equal points in third place overall when they overtook France on the last short reach, forcing a countback which ultimately pushed New Zealand out of the medals.

Meanwhile, over in the pool, Hamish McLean missed out on the final in the men's 100m freestyle S6.

In his final event of the Games, the 16-year-old Paralympics debutant came fifth in his heat in a time of 1:15.30.

- Stuff