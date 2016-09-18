Another medal for Stedman

Rio Paralympics: William Stedman wins second medal as cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson take bronze

GETTY IMAGES William Stedman has won two medals in two days at the Rio Paralympics.

Kiwi teenager William Stedman has won his second medal on the track on the final day of competition at the Rio Paralympics.

A day after claiming bronze in the men's 400m T36, the 16-year-old repeated that effort in the 800m with a superb final lap.

Stedman was last at the bell but stormed home to finish with a personal best time of 2:11.98 and take his place on the podium.

GETTY IMAGES Emma Foy and Laura Thompson added a bronze in the women's road race to the silver they won in the velodrome.

Australia's James Turner blizted the field with a new world record of 2:02.29 to win gold, seven seconds ahead of Britain's Paul Blake.

READ MORE:

* Malone goes mad at Maccas

* 'Paralympic Pele' storms game

* Kiwi leaves it all on the track

But Stedman's performance was equally impressive, given he required medical support just 24 hours earlier having fainted at the end of the 400m race.

It was New Zealand's second medal of the day after cyclists Emma Foy and Laura Thompson also won bronze in the road cycling women's race (Race B).

The tandem duo finished with a time of 1:59.33, behind pairings from Ireland and Poland.

The junior tandem pairing of Amanda Cameron and Hannah van Kampen finished in 11th place in the same event.

It was Foy and Thompson's second medal after they won silver in the the women's B 3000m individual pursuit and after 10 days of competition, New Zealand will leave Rio with an overall tally of 20 medals - two ahead of the pre-Games target.

The team, which has nine gold, five silver and six bronze, has now won at least one medal on every day of the Paralympics to sit 10th in the standings.

Foy only entered Para-Cycling three years ago and is the rookie of the pair, with Thompson one of the most experienced tandem pilots in the world.

Thompson won a gold, silver and bronze and broke a world record at the London 2012 Paralympics with her former stoker, Phillipa Gray.

While they would have been ecstatic with their second medal, there was heartbreak out on the water as Kiwi sailors Richard Dodson, Andrew May and Chris Sharp missed out on the sonar bronze by a countback.

The New Zealand trio went into medal race with a chance of winning silver or bronze. But despite finishing second, a late surge by Canada saw them knocked off the dais in agonising fashion.

With the Australian crew having already locked up the gold medal on Saturday (NZ time), Dodson, May and Sharp were among seven teams fighting for the last two podium positions.

They started race 11 five points off bronze and six off silver and after rounding the first mark in 8th place, they built up steam downwind to move into first by the bottom mark.

The Kiwis held this position for most of the race until USA secured silver by overtaking them on the last upwind leg, beating them to the finish line by a single second.

The Canadians then joined them on equal points in third place overall when they overtook France on the last short reach, forcing a countback which ultimately pushed New Zealand out of the medals.

With sailing not included in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, it could have been the last chance for the trio to capture a medal.

Considering they entered the regatta ranked eighth in the world, skipper Dodson was pleased with the result.

Although, he did look back with a tinge of regret.

"There are. There are races where we could have done better, and we lost the medal in that last race," Dodson said.

"But the things about regatta, always at the end of the day there are things you could do better, but we're happy with fourth, we're happy with what we've got."

Meanwhile, over in the pool, Hamish McLean missed out on the final in the men's 100m freestyle S6.

In his final event of the Games, the 16-year-old Paralympics debutant came fifth in his heat in a time of 1:15.30.

- Stuff