Rio Paralympics: Liam Malone to carry flag for New Zealand at closing ceremony

GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone won two gold medals and a silver on the track in Rio.

Kiwi sprint sensation Liam Malone has been chosen to carry the flag into the Maracana Stadium for the closing ceremony of the Rio Paralympics on Monday (NZ time).

Traditionally, the flag-bearer for the closing ceremony is selected by the team and, perhaps unsurprisingly, they voted overwhelmingly for Malone.

Not only did the 22-year-old take the Games by storm, winning two gold medals in the men's 200m and 400m T44 and silver in the Men's 100m T44, he also made an enormous contribution towards increasing awareness and influencing how New Zealanders think about disability.

TVNZ Murray Malone has huge admiration for the Paralympians, including his superstar son Liam.

Malone said he was shocked by the honour and was even brought to tears by the announcement.

READ MORE:

* Another medal for Stedman

* Paralympian dead after cycle crash

* Malone goes mad at Maccas

"I really had no idea I would be chosen and it's a huge honour, I will fly the flag with a huge amount of pride," Malone said.

"I actually nearly cried when the team told me… yes, I had a little tear!

"Rio has been so amazing for me and I just can't thank New Zealand enough for the support on this journey, it took me three years to get here!

"I have never been to the Maracana, I had to miss the Opening Ceremony, so I am stoked about this."

Rio 2016 Chef de Mission Ben Lucas said Malone is an "exceptional" person and the perfect choice to lead the team out.

"The Paralympic Games is always a very unique environment. It's the pinnacle of high performance Para-Sport and the culmination of four, eight, 12 and sometimes more years of elite training, planning and sacrifice by the Paralympians that compete here for their countries," Lucas said.

"Even seasoned campaigners can find the environment a challenge, especially in your Village home where you put together a team of athletes that sometimes don't know each other well and are different ages, backgrounds and sports."

"But Liam very much took the whole experience in his stride, so much so it's hard to remember he is actually debuting in Rio.

"He has a unique ability to laugh at himself, a talent I think that many New Zealanders will be aware of now through his unique post-race interviews! This has greatly contributed to the relaxed team atmosphere in the Village, allowing everyone to go out and perform to their best."

The last of the 31 New Zealand athletes completed their events on Sunday, with the team finishing with 21 medals, three more than their pre-Games target.

The team also met its goal of defending the title of number one in the medals per capita table.

Despite not reaching its target of 12 gold, the nine gold-haul in Rio equalled the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics as the most successful in New Zealand history.

Kiwi will fans will have the chance to congratulate athletes when they return home on Thursday.

The team will arrive at Auckland Airport at 6am with a public welcome home event scheduled the next day the AUT Millennium in Auckland at 10am.

- Stuff