Young stars lead way for NZ

Rio Paralympics: Rise of new generation of Kiwi stars bodes well for Tokyo 2020

GETTY IMAGES Long jump gold medallist Anna Grimaldi was one of the stars of New Zealand's Paralympics campaign.

Paralympics New Zealand high performance director Malcolm Humm says the the team's display at the Rio Games has exceeded expectations, but it's the prospect of more success in the future that has left him most excited.

With the last of the 31 Kiwi athletes completing their events on Sunday (NZ time), swimmer Sophie Pascoe once again led the way for her teammates, becoming New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian in the process.

But Rio was also significant for the emergence of the next generation of Para-Sport stars.

Sprint sensation Liam Malone (22), long jump champion Anna Grimaldi (19) and teenage swimmer Nikita Howarth (17) all delivered gold medals - two in Malone's case - which came as somewhat as a surprise to Humm.

Then there's 16-year-old runner William Stedman, who rounded off New Zealand's medal haul with a second bronze in two days on Sunday.

Holly Robinson (21) also took silver in the women's javelin F46. While in the pool, New Zealand's youngest team member, 15-year-old Tupou Neiufi, defied expectations to reach a final, as did Hamish McLean, who is one year older.

For Humm, it all bodes well for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

"The personal highlight for me has been seeing the young athletes that we really were targeting towards Tokyo and a number of them have delivered here," Humm said.

"The likes of Anna Grimaldi, Nikita Howarth, Liam Malone, we saw them as athletes of the future and what they were going to do here was always going to be a bonus. But for those three athletes in particular, delivering gold medals has been sensational.

"Even William Stedman, a 16-year-old delivering bronze was absolutely outstanding and he potentially has three or four Paralympics ahead of him."

New Zealand will return home having achieved two of their three goals.

They finished with 21 medals (nine gold, five silver and seven bronze), three more than the pre-Games target, and were first in the medals per capita table (12th overall heading into the final day of competition).

And while the team fell short of the 12 gold medals Paralympics NZ had set for them, the Rio haul equalled the 1996 Atlanta Games as the most successful in New Zealand history.

Humm puts their achievements down to a rigorous talent identification programme and the decision to focus their efforts on sports that offered athletes multiple medals.

"It goes back to 2008-2009, we needed to make some really smart decisions around how we target our investment," Humm added.

"Although we've had 12 medal winners here there's been a number who have won multiple medals. So that strategy is really starting to pay off now."

Their success has left them well placed for a funding boost from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) later this year.

HPSNZ invested $12.7 million in Para-Sports and athletes over the 2013–16 funding cycle and Mumm is hopeful that will increase ahead of Tokyo 2020.

"We've now got a new group of athletes and a growing group of athletes and if we want to ensure that we support them to win medals and gold medals at future Games, that does cost.

"We've got to go through the process when we return home and look at what that amounts to."

After such an impressive 10 days, the team deserves every dollar that comes their way.

