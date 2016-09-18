Golden girl 'bullied' at school

Rio Paralympics 2016: Gold makes alleged bullying victim 'really happy'

GETTY Tiffany Thomas Kane, 15, centre, was born with hypochondroplasia.

Life has never been straightforward for teenager Tiffany Thomas Kane.

Born with hypochondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, the 15-year-old has had challenges from the start.

But nothing has been insurmountable, including being the victim of an alleged bullying incident at her school on Sydney's north shore last year.

GETTY Tiffany Thomas Kane of Australia punches the air after winning the Women's 100m Breaststroke - SB6 Final.

Representing Australia at the Rio Paralympics this week - winning a gold medal and setting a Paralympic record no less - has been a special time for her and "just made me really happy", she says.

GETTY Tiffany Thomas Kane celebrates a bronze medal for the Women's 50m Butterfly - S6.

"It's taken everything away."

Thomas Kane is one of the youngest members of the 170-plus Australian team in Rio, and now one of the more prominent members of the swim squad, belying her youth.

"It's been very special considering some stuff's happened to me lately," she said after her seven-event program finished.

"So I think this has just changed it all. It's just made me really happy.

"It's taken everything away. Just to think that I'm here competing for my country, I've just not stopped trying every time. It's just been such a good time and I've enjoyed it every second."

The teenager's crowning moment came in the women's 100m breaststroke (SB6), for competitors of short stature.

Thomas Kane finished in a time of 1:35.39 at Rio's Aquatic Centre, less than half a second behind her own world record set last year.

"It was everything. I was just so happy. I wanted that medal. I wanted that first place," the Ravenswood School for Girls student said.

"I was so happy. It was just such a great moment to finally win a gold medal and to come home with one with my best event, I was just really happy. It was a good time and I was just so happy with it."

Thomas Kane won three other bronze medals from her seven events but, after finishing sixth in her 100m freestyle final on the final night, she said: "I'm just happy that it's all over now".

"I'll get fitter later on, as soon as I get older, but I think I might just keep with those events, try and win as many medals as I can because that's what everyone wants."

Regardless, the teenager has drawn happy memories from being part of Australia's contingent.

"The experience has been amazing. Being with the team, it's just been even better," she says.

"We call each other the mob and that's what we are. We're all together. Just the experience has been amazing. I've just enjoyed it, every second."

Thomas Kane's new-found public profile is here to stay and she's happy to be a positive influence for other disabled athletes.

"Everyone says that – everyone thinks that I'm a role model," she says.

"It's just good to think that and it's just good to see that other people are inspiring me, and I'm inspiring them.

"It's always good to see that. There's people out there who might want to do what I'm doing."

