Val's rival had drugs exemption

Shot put gold medallist Michelle Carter had exemption to use drugs

Marty Melville/Photosport Valerie Adams congratulates Michelle Carter on her gold medal win in the shot put at the Rio Olympics.

Michelle Carter, who beat New Zealand's Valerie Adams to the gold medal with a spectacular late effort in the Olympic women's shot put last month, had an exemption to take usually banned substances for medical reasons.

Carter had a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to take three drugs before the Rio Games.

The exemptions are usually kept confidential, but have been leaked in Carter's and some other athletes' cases by the Russian hacking group, Fancy Bears.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allows the use of certain substances on its banned list provided the athletes applying are able to prove they are required to treat an illness or condition.

The leaked documents show Carter had been denied permission to take the drugs - common in the treatment of asthma and joint pain - in February 2015, but was later granted an exemption to use them in the lead-up to the Rio Games.

The Sports Integrity Initiative website said there was no suggestion that Carter had done anything wrong in reapplying for the exemptions.

Drug Free Sport New Zealand chief executive Graeme Steel told NZME Carter, not Adams nor any other competitor in the shot put, was the wronged party in such a scenario.

"The only people who should feel aggrieved are the ones who have been named on this list," Steel said. "This is their private medical information and should never have ended up in the public domain.

"If you're an asthmatic, you shouldn't be prevented from competing. You should be allowed to medicate, provided there are checks and balances about how much you take and what you take."

Adams initially finished second in the shot put at the London Olympics, but was subsequently awarded the gold medal when Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus failed a drug test.

Steel told NZME there was no comparison between the circumstances of Ostapchuk and Carter.

"They're completely different things - [Ostapchuk] was taking anabolic steroids," he said. "This is the system working, rather than the reverse."

The data of gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, the Grand Slam champion tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams and British cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome was also leaked.

WADA said the Russian group had again illegally gained access to its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System and said it included confidential medical data such as TUEs.

"WADA is very mindful that this criminal attack, which to date has recklessly exposed personal data of 29 athletes, will be very distressing for the athletes that have been targeted and cause apprehension for all athletes that were involved in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games," WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

"To those athletes that have been impacted, we regret that criminals have attempted to smear your reputations in this way; and, assure you that we are receiving intelligence and advice from the highest level law enforcement and IT security agencies that we are putting into action."

The International Olympic Committee has condemned the leaks which "clearly aim at tarnishing the reputation of clean athletes".

"The IOC can confirm however that the athletes mentioned did not violate any anti-doping rules during the Olympic Games Rio 2016," it said.

