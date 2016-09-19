Eight-year-old upstages Paralympics golden boy Liam Malone when learning the psychology of MMA star Conor McGregor

Liam Malone has been upstaged by a British eight-year-old after teaching the wannabe Paralympian to use the swagger of MMA star Conor McGregor to intimidate opponents.

Triple medallist Malone continues to be a huge hit at the Rio Paralympics and found himself centre of attention on UK broadcaster Chanel 4's offbeat Games show The Last Leg.

Malone had the live audience in stitches as he bantered with the main host, Australian comedian Adam Hills who wore a Malone look-a-like wig.

Hagen Hopkins/ Getty Images Liam Malone celebrates winning the Men's 400m T44 final at the Rio Paralympics.

Hill suggested these were the "first Games where athletes have inspired people to become Paralympians".

GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's Paralympics superstar Liam Malone didn't have things his own way when he took on an eight-year-old on UK TV.

"You mean in the sense where they're not chopping each other's legs off to become Paralympians?" Malone replied with a broad smile.

That earned Malone praise that he might be a better stand-up comedian than Hills.

Hills brought a serious side to proceedings when he said: "What you do with that power when you become a hero is really important."

ONE NEWS NOW Kiwi para-sprinter Liam Malone says his three medals in Rio count for little when it comes to his tertiary studies.

Hills then introduced eight-year-old Rio, a leg amputee who came from Britain with his parents to watch the Paralympics. It started a skit, labelled "Learn To Dab With Liam Malone".

Rio stood on his blade and told Malone, who won gold in the T44 200m and 400m and silver in the 100m: "I'm going to beat you."

"That's good ... talk a good game," cheered Malone who was then invited to come down from the panel to the floor and show the youngster what it takes to have the right pre-race attitude.

"The first thing you want to do is walk in, look around and say 'is this it?'. Then you want to look at the guys ... you want to look me in the eye and then you see that I'm scared."

Rio added his own touch with a shove on Malone's shoulder.

"Whoa," cries Malone, "you start doing that, then you'll definitely beat everyone. Everyone will be leaving the track."

When Malone was asked where he got his swagger from, he said: "I tried to follow the likes of Conor McGregor. He walks into the MMA ring ... he's a bad dude. So I walk up and I put my hands up, I nod my head ... not so convincingly."

Rio was told he'd just been taught by the best, a double gold medallist, but he got the last jab - and laugh.

"What about the triple?" the cheeky child hit back, in a reference to Malone being beaten in the 100m by British runner Jonny Peacock.

"It's mind games already," Malone laughed of the youngster, imitating a stab to his heart.

- Stuff