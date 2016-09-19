Liam Malone: No compassionate consideration for 'running around in a circle'

Kiwi para-sprinter Liam Malone is plotting his return to New Zealand where he will be into exam mode following his three medal success in Rio.

Malone, winner of two gold medals and a silver at the Paralympics, is about to return to New Zealand, where he will resume study for a commerce degree at Victoria University in Wellington.

Speaking with Breakfast on Monday, Malone said he was preparing for exams.

GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone told Breakfast it's straight into exams mode when he gets back to New Zealand from Rio.

"Straight back into it, straight back into reality," he said, before adding when asked whether he would qualify for compassionate consideration, "not for running around in a circle, mate".

Malone still had one final act to enjoy in Rio at the Paralympics though, carrying the New Zealand flag at the closing ceremony.

