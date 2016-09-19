Recap: Paralympics closing ceremony

Liam Malone waved the New Zealand flag as the Paralympics in Rio de Janiero closed with a mix of fireworks and samba.

Malone, who won three medals and proved hugely popular both on and off the field, grinned broadly as he carried the flag proudly around the Maracana as New Zealand celebrated a hugely successful Paralympics.

The entire team of 31 celebrating their success by attending the closing ceremony.

Friedemann Vogel/ Getty Images Hagen Hopkins/ Getty Images RICARDO MORAES/ REUTERS SERGIO MORAES/ REUTERS Atsushi Tomura/ Getty Images RICARDO MORAES/ REUTERS SERGIO MORAES/ REUTERS SERGIO MORAES/ REUTERS A fantastic flash of red fireworks sparked the start of the Paralympics closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Liam Malone carries the New Zealand flag into the Paralympics closing ceremony. Fireworks erupt during the Paralympics closing ceremony. Flagbearers carry their national flags into the Maracana. Musician Johnatha Bastos plays electric guitar with his feet during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Musician Johnatha Bastos plays electric guitar with his feet during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. Live music took centrestage at the start of the closing ceremony. The Brazilian flag is raised during the closing ceremony. 1 of 8 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

A Kiwi-born competitor carried the Australian flag too, with war veteran Curtis McGrath leading a contingent of Aussies dressed in striped shirts that made them look like convicts.

A giant conga-line of athletes snaked around the stadium to the cheers of thousands of fans who danced in the stands to Brazilian funk music.

Hagen Hopkins/ Getty Images Gold medal-winning Kiwi para-sprinter Liam Malone carries the New Zealand flag into the Paralympics closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A minute's silence was observed to mark the death of Iranian para-cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad in the men's road race - the first tragedy of its kind in Paralympic Games history.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike took the Paralympic flag in a symbolic handover to the next host city.

Missing though was Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, who had been booed at the opening ceremony.

There will be a public welcome back for the New Zealand team on Friday, starting at 10am at AUT Millennium in Mairangi Bay, Auckland.

The athletes arrive home early at Auckland airport on Thursday morning.

New statistics have shown the remarkable success of the Kiwi team in Rio.

Targeting 18 medals, the New Zealand squad surpassed that with 21 medals in Rio – nine gold, five silver and seven bronze.

The only time New Zealand has won more medals was the 25 secured in 1984 though there were only eight golds then.

New Zealand successfully defended its title as the No 1 country for medals per capita, a title secured during the London 2012 Paralympics.

New Zealand also sits 13th on overall medals, compared to 21st in London.

But it wasn't just the medals where Kiwis shone. Check out these other remarkable statistics:

- 52 per cent of events contested saw New Zealand Paralympians deliver personal best times.

- 57 finals were reached from the 68 events contested by Kiwis.

- Three world records were set by New Zealanders.

- 11 Paralympic records were set by New Zealand.

- 77 per cent of the finals reached saw a New Zealander finish in the top eight.

- 94 per cent of our kiwi Paralympians made it to the top 8 in at least one event

- 12 individual Paralympians secured medals, and increase of four from London 2012

- Swimmer Sophie Pascoe was the 10th most successful Paralympian amongst 4350 athletes at the Games

- Stuff, AAP