King claims biggest crown

Top Kiwi squash player Joelle King claims biggest title of career with victory in Macau

LAWRENCE SMITH/FAIRFAX NZ Joelle King claimed the biggest title of her career with a win in the final of the Macau Open on Monday morning (NZ time).

King, the world No 11 and top seed for the event on the coast of China, came from a game down to beat Hong Kong second seed and world No 13 Annie Au in the decider 5-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-9, in 37 minutes.

It was King's 10th Professional Squash Association title. She had won the same event back in 2012, though with the men's and women's circuits merging last year to play under one entity and feature more even pay splits, this represented King's biggest victory since entering the pro ranks in 2004.

Along with 875 ranking points, the 27-year-old from Cambridge pocketed just over US$8000 for her victory from the $50,000 event.

King began the tournament with an 11-1, 11-9, 11-8 first-round win over South African world No 54 Siyoli Waters, before coming from behind to down Danish world No 24 Line Hansen 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 in the quarterfinals, then accounted for Malaysian world No 18 Delia Arnold 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-2 in the semifinals.

In the decider King was put under early pressure by Au, who used a slower pace to dictate the flow and pounced on any half opportunity. Her delicate drop shots were either winners or created better opportunities for her to strike a winner, especially on the front right corner, and a weak scrambled return from King had Au drive a pin point winner to take the first game.

Come the second game the rallies went longer and King got a hang of Au's drops and boasts, getting to them in much quicker time. She upped the pace of the contest and shot to a 6-1 lead. At 8-3 she was comfortable, before Au found her rhythm and hit four winners in a row to close the gap up to 8-7. But King matched that and won the next four points.

King again found herself behind in the third game, but she bounced back well to lead 3-1. Denied a let in the next rally, she was seemingly fired up and began to strike the ball a lot harder. That worked wonders, with Au struggling to keep up, with her attempts to go lower clipping the tin.

With Au in a must-win situation, the fourth game was by far the most evenly contested, with neither player getting more than two points ahead. King was behind for the first half of it, but a crucial four points in succession surged her ahead 9-7. She got match point at 10-8 and tinned it, as a vocal crowd cheered on the local. However, a ball which found the right-hand corner saw King awarded a stroke, and take out the contest.

The result extended King's record over Au to 11-4, and it capped off an enjoyable time in Macau.

"I'm pretty knackered actually," King said in a post-match interview. "I was a little surprised with the [slow] pace Annie started with in the beginning. It's very hot in there and the temperature in New Zealand is quite different right now.

"I'm very delighted of course. It's the biggest title I've ever won."

The win is King's second on the tour this year, after taking out the Hong Kong FC International in May, while she has had several other creditable performances of late.

Last month she was victorious in both the women's and mixed events at the world doubles champs in Darwin, before taking Egyptian world No 3 and one of the sport's best ever - Nicol David - to five games in a second-round loss at the Hong Kong Open. Earlier this month King then reached the semifinals of the China Open, losing in four games to eventual champion and English world No 2 Laura Massaro.

