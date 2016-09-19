Joshua on to 'stalk Parker out'

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua likes 'turning men into boys' as Joseph Parker enters his radar

REUTERS Promoter Eddie Hearn (right) is set to reveal Anthony Joshua's next opponent on September 26.

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua says he enjoys watching opponents "turn from a man to a boy" in the ring as he starts to set his targets on rising New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker.

The big Brit has started a 10-week training camp ahead of his November 26 IBF title defence in Manchester.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is set to reveal the opponent on September 26.

Iain McGregor/ Fairfax NZ Trainer Kevin Barry with Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker as he is announced victor in his fight this year against Solomon Haumono.

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev and Canada's Bermane Stiverne are the favoured options though Parker, because of his mandatory challenger's position, is also in the frame.

Hearn has indicated he would prefer to have Parker fight David Price on the undercard as a way of introducing the Kiwi to the British market and building hype towards a showdown with Joshua in London in March.

That appears the most likely scenario for Parker.

Whatever way it pans out, Parker will front a hugely confident Joshua.

Asked what he would like to work on over the next few weeks to add to his impressive game, Joshua told Sky Sports UK: "Planting my feet and stalking people around the ring I think.

"I like to stalk someone out and it breaks them down. You see them turn from a man to a boy. You keep on putting pressure on them and they go from confident to kind of slowly losing it, and you gain their respect.

"It will be good for someone to gain respect in the ring come November 26.

"I've been doing some light cardio, I've been doing conditioning. Boxing starts Monday, this is the start of my real cardio, now I can just kick into gear." he explained.

​Joshua's attitude is to concentrate on his own skills rather than an opponent, a philosophy that stands him well as he waits to see who he goes in the ring with next.

"I kind of focus on my own stuff really and then when people come into my territory, I've got to fight them away and that's what we do every time fight night happens," Joshua said.

"September 26 will be the announcement, that's what I'm hearing. It was out of the three, Parker, Pulev, Stiverne, that was the shortlist and if it's not one of them, then they're all going to be on the show."

Joshua said he liked the idea of having a fight against Parker in March that would lead into "a summer showdown" with either Tyson Fury, David Haye or Anthony Joshua.

Parker has arrived in Auckland from his latest training camp in Las Vegas top finish his preparations for his October 1 fight against Alexander Dimitrenko.

The 2.01m Russian, a former European heavyweight champion, is on a six-fuight winning streak and has a 38-2 win-loss record.

Parker must beat Dimitrenko to keep his mandatory rights to fight Joshua, adding plenty of pressure to the looming fight at the Manukau Events Centre.

- Stuff