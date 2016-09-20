'I'd have done it for anyone'

Triathlon World Series: Alistair Brownlee helps push younger brother Jonathan across the line in Mexico

Marty Melville Great Britain's Jonathan, left, and Alistair Brownlee compete in the men's triathlon at last month's Rio Olympics.

Alistair Brownlee says helping his brother Jonny across the finish line at the Triathlon World Series in Mexico was "a natural human reaction" and he would have done the same for any other competitor.

The British brothers brought a dramatic finish to the Mexican event with an exhausted and weaving Jonny looking set to collapse as he led the field with 700m to go on Monday (NZ time).

This is sporting drama like you have never seen #WTSCozumel pic.twitter.com/hDBmaF9prR — Triathlon NZ (@TriathlonNZ) September 18, 2016

Alister stopped to help his brother and while South African Henri Schoeman zipped past for victory, the brothers crossed the line in each other's arms and were credited with equal second. Video of their finish has gone viral and drawn huge reaction around the world for sportsmanship shown by Alister.

Alistair told the BBC it was "a natural human reaction" to help his ailing brother, adding: "I'd have done the same thing for anyone in that position."

But he quipped: "I wish the flippin' idiot had paced it right and crossed the finish line first.

The competition jury has met and agree with the race referees and officially the results will stand as they are — World Triathlon (@worldtriathlon) 19 September 2016

"He could have jogged that last two kilometres and won the race.

"You have to race the conditions. I was comfortable in third. I raced the conditions, I took the water on, made myself cool and I was all right."

Jonny, Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016 and a bronze medallist at London 2012, could see the funny side of the situation, admitting in a tweet of the finish that he was weaving and staggering so much must have appeared drunk.

"Normally when you have had too much to drink. This time it was the opposite #ouch," he tweeted with a video clip as he collapsed after crossing the line.

But he thanked his bother for his "incredible loyalty".

Not how I wanted to end the season, but gave it everything. Thanks @AliBrownleetri, your loyalty is incredible pic.twitter.com/6uG4QiIgfS — Jonathan Brownlee (@jonny_brownlee) September 19, 2016

He had to be rehydrated on a drip in hospital.

The ITU dismissed the Spanish Triathlon Federation's appeal to disqualify Jonny, because "athletes can receive help from another athlete".

Spain's Mario Mola took out the overall title after finishing fifth in the race, provisionally four points clear of Jonathan.

New Zealand's Ryan Sissons failed to finish.

