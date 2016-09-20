Nadal, Farah's drug exemptions

Russian hackers publish Wada medical data for Mo Farah, Rafa Nadal and Justin Rose

JAIME L MIKLE/REUTERS Tennis star Rafael Nadal's records showed two Wada exemptions in 2009 and 2012.

Olympic champions Mo Farah, Rafael Nadal and Justin Rose were among athletes targeted on Monday in the latest leak of confidential medical documents that the world anti-doping agency (Wada) says were hacked by a Russian cyber espionage group.

Britain's Farah became only the second man to retain the 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic titles at the Rio de Janeiro Games last month while compatriot Rose won the first gold medal in golf for 112 years.

Spaniard Nadal, a 14-times tennis grand slam winner, won Olympic men's doubles gold with Marc Lopez. He also won the men's singles title at the 2008 Beijing Games but missed London 2012 due to a knee injury.

DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES Mo Farah retained gold in the 5000m and 10,000m races in Rio.

Wada has said it believes the hackers, named as APT28 and Fancy Bears, gained access to its anti-doping administration and management system (ADAMS) via an IOC-created account for the Rio Games.

DAVID CANNON/GETTY IMAGES Justin Rose won gold in golf's Olympic return.

Documents relating to Farah, and published on the fancybear.net website, showed that the distance runner had no active Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) at the time of the Olympics.

He received intravenous infusions of saline solution, morphine sulphate and vicodin administered orally during a period in hospital between July 3-5, 2014 when he had collapsed after a training run.

Prior to that, he was given a TUE for an 80mg dosage of the corticosteroid triamcinolone in October 2008.

Rose had authorisation for daily dosages of the anti-inflammatory drug prednisolone between May this year and June 20.

The documents relating to Nadal, who was out for more than two months with a wrist injury that forced him to miss the French Open and Wimbledon before the Olympics, showed exemptions in 2009 and 2012.

The fourth release of data so far concerned 26 athletes from Argentina, Belgium, Burundi, Canada, Denmark, France, Britain, Hungary, Spain and the United States.

Other high-profile names included Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba, British cyclist Callum Skinner and double Olympic rowing gold medallist Helen Glover.

TUEs allow athletes to take banned substances for verified medical needs and there is no suggestion any of those named have broken any rules.

Wada has said the "criminal attack" has recklessly exposed personal data in an attempt to smear reputations.

The agency has also said it believes the attacks are being carried out as retaliation for investigations that exposed state-sponsored doping in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin said the hack of Olympic athletes' data cast a spotlight on a "hypocritical" decision to bar Russian athletes from the Rio Olympics and Paralympics.

Most Russian Olympic athletes were granted eligibility to compete, but Russia's entire team was banned from the Paralympics.

Putin said that while "we don't approve of the hackers' action, it has helped reveal that people, who took part in the Olympics and looked absolutely healthy, had taken banned medicines giving them an edge in competition".

In contrast, he adds, Russian Paralympic athletes were banned from the Rio Games on a suspicion, a decision he slammed as "dishonest, hypocritical and cowardly".

Fancy Bear has previously posted data for US athletes Simone Biles, Elena Delle Donne, and Serena and Venus Williams as well as Tour de France-winning British cyclists Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

- Reuters