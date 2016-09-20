NZ's most sporting acts

The Kiwi way: Eight of New Zealand's most sporting acts

Marty Melville The sportsmanship of Alistair Brownlee, right, in pushing his brother Jonathan across the line has been lauded around the world.

Alistair Brownlee's sporting act to help his brother Jonny across the finish line in a Mexico triathlon has been hailed around the world.

Here's a list of eight similarly sporting acts by New Zealanders.

1. Nikki Hamblin

It was a moment captured around the world which symbolised everything the Olympics should be, elite athletes performing at the top level while also displaying sportsmanship. When New Zealand's Hamblin and Abbey D'Agostino got tangled and fell to the ground in the 5000m, you could forgive them for showing signs of frustration. Instead, they came to each other's aid. Images of Hamblin and D'Agostino helping each other to the finish line were spread around the world. They were well back in the field and their times were well outside the qualifying time. But organisers gave them both places in the final anyway.

GETTY IMAGES Abbey D'Agostino of the United States, right, is assisted by Nikki Hamblin after a collision during the women's 5000m heats in Rio.

2. Daniel Vettori

Black Caps veteran Vettori was given the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2012 for his gesture in a hard-fought tie against Zimbabwe. Vettori accidentally collided with non-striker Malcolm Waller during his follow-through that stopped Waller from taking a single.

By that time, the batsman at the crease Regis Chakabva had come too far down the track to get back. Kiwi wicketkeeper Reece Young whipped the bails off, but Vettori immediately withdrew the dismissal, saying that it was his collision which had caused the confusion in the middle.

3. Tana Umaga

During a 2003 test match in Hamilton, Welsh No 8 Colin Charvis was knocked out by a tackle from Jerry Collins. Umaga left his position to help Charvis, removing his gum shield and rolling him into the recovery position. Umaga was later given the Pierre de Coubertin medal, becoming the first New Zealander to win the award handed out for great displays of sportsmanship, and he was also honoured by the Welsh Rugby Union.

4. Kees Meeuws

During the 2003 World Cup semifinal, Kees Meeuws pulled back after hearing the call of "neck, neck, neck" from his opposite Ben Darwin as the scrum disintegrated. Meeuws' move quite possibly saved Darwin, who subsequently retired from rugby due to his serious neck injury, from becoming a quadriplegic.

DAVID GRAY/REUTERS Former All Blacks Kees Meeuws, left, and Tana Umaga, right, have both performed noteworthy acts of sportsmanship.

5. Brendon McCullum​

Following the death of Phillip Hughes, McCullum ordered his team to bowl no bouncers during their test match against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

6. Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett showed nice guys don't always finish last.

Barrett organised for cancer-stricken New Zealander Katrina Haberfield and her English husband Steve to attend last year's Rugby World Cup final after a visit to their hair salon a few weeks earlier. In one of those "small world" moments, they figured out Barrett actually knew Katrina's sister, Renee Fowler, a professional golfer in Miramar.

7. Grant Elliott

Grant Elliott showed his class when he helped distraught South African bowler Dale Steyn up after New Zealand won their Cricket World Cup semifinal in the final over at Eden Park in 2015.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Grant Elliott shows sportsmanship in helping up a distraught Dale Steyn after the Black Caps won the 2015 Cricket World Cup semifinal in Auckland.

8. Sonny Bill Williams

Sonny Bill Williams generated plenty of warm fuzzies following the All Blacks' World Cup triumph last year. Williams gave his winner's medal to 14-year-old Charlie Line, who got flattened by an over-zealous security guard after he escaped onto the field in search of a signature.

Getty Images Sonny Bill Williams gave his 2015 Rugby World Cup winner's medal to youngster Charlie Lines.

