Cool runnings for Gay

Tyson Gay in the field for USA bobsled championships

GETTY Tyson Gay's all-time best in the 100 metres is 9.69 seconds, a time bettered only by three-time reigning Olympic 100m champion and world-record-holder Usain Bolt of Jamaica.

Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay has entered in this week's USA Bobsled National Push Championships, making him the latest track star to give sledding a try.

The push championships start Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta and are the first step toward a potential spot on this season's national team.

Gay has competed in each of the last three Summer Olympics.

GETTY Tyson Gay lost his US team an Olympic silver when he tested positive for steroids.

He was part of a team that won a silver medal in the 4x100-metre relay at the London Games in 2012, though that medal was ultimately stripped after Gay tested positive for steroids at the US championships in 2013 and served a one-year suspension.

He also had all results annulled going back to July 15, 2012, a period that included that year's Olympic competition.

One of the runners who lost his London silver medal because of Gay's positive test was Ryan Bailey, another bobsled rookie who is scheduled to compete in the push championships.

"I'm still not over it,'' Bailey said last month, referring to having his medal taken away.

And now they could be teammates once again.

Bailey has impressed coaches so far, especially after winning the preliminary push championships on dry land in Lake Placid, New York last month.

This competition takes place on ice and Gay has been practicing sled-pushing for only a few days, according to USA Bobsled and Skeleton.

Gay follows a long line of speedsters who will try to push a sled, a list that includes Lauryn Williams - a medalist in both the summer and winter games - as well as longtime US hurdles star Lolo Jones, Rio Games double gold medalist Tianna Bartoletta and former men's competitors Edwin Moses, Willie Davenport and Renaldo Nehemiah.

- AP