Murray drug tested twice in 20 mins

Olympic champion rower Eric Murray drug tested twice in 20 minutes

To be an Olympic rowing champion requires a combination of muscle, brain and – as New Zealand's Eric Murray has found out – bladder power.

Murray is on a post-Rio holiday break after defending his men's coxless pair Olympic title with crewmate Hamish Bond.

But that hasn't stopped the scrutiny of the drug testers from interrupting it.

Murray had barely finished his first drug test of the night on Tuesday when 20 minutes later there was another knock at the door.

A bemused Murray wrote about the experience on Twitter saying there was "no such thing as a holiday".

