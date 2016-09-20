Murray drug tested twice in 20 mins

Olympic champion rower Eric Murray drug tested twice in 20 minutes

GETTY IMAGES Eric Murray, left, is supposed to be on a post-Rio holiday break after defending his men's coxless pair Olympic title with crewmate Hamish Bond.

To be an Olympic rowing champion requires a combination of muscle, brain and – as New Zealand's Eric Murray has found out – bladder power.

Murray is on a post-Rio holiday break after defending his men's coxless pair Olympic title with crewmate Hamish Bond.

But that hasn't stopped the scrutiny of the drug testers from interrupting it.

So 20mins after first test. Another knock at door! That's a first... 2 different testers in one night! pic.twitter.com/KThrBlCXYX — KIWIPAIR-EricMurray (@kiwipair) September 20, 2016

Murray had barely finished his first drug test of the night on Tuesday when 20 minutes later there was another knock at the door.

A bemused Murray wrote about the experience on Twitter saying there was "no such thing as a holiday".

- Stuff