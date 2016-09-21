Hero 'grabbed goggles'

Triathlete hero Alistair Brownlee accused of grabbing rival's swimming cap and goggles

GETTY IMAGES Alistair Brownlee of Great Britain, left, with his brother Jonathan.

British triathlete Alistair Brownlee mightn't be quite the saint he's being made out to be if you believe the accusations of Spanish rival Mario Mola.

Brownlee drew global attention for stopping and helping his ailing brother Jonny across the finish line to take equal second in the Mexican leg of the world circuit.

His act of sportsmanship won high praise.

But Mola, who finished fifth in Mexico to claim the overall series title, as good as accused Brownlee of dodgy tactics in the swim leg earlier in the same race.

"I don't know who pulled off my cap and goggles during the swimming stage, but I am almost certain it was the older Brownlee," Mola told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, referring to Alistair.

"I would swear it was him because I looked to my left side from where the contact came and there was Alistair. I want to think it wasn't intentional but it wouldn't be the first time they [the Brownlees] tried to gain an unfair advantage.

"These people are good enough to win without pulling this kind of stupid stunt."

Mola's accusation was reported widely in British media.

Mola said the brothers had differing reactions post-race as the Spaniard celebrated securing the 2016 world crown.

"After the finish, Jonny Brownlee gave me his congratulations. With him I've always had a good relationship. Alistair, he didn't give me any."

The Spanish delegation protested against Jonny Brownlee's result in Mexico race, arguing that he had received unfair assistance through the actions of his brother. That protest was dismissed.

