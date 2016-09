Live: New Zealand Paralympics team homecoming

@MarvinFrance/Twitter Gold medal-winning para-sprinter Liam Malone signs autographs for fans at Auckland Airport.

Liam Malone, Sophie Pascoe and New Zealand's other 29 Paralympics stars arrive in Auckland. Commentary of their homecoming at Auckland Airport and analysis of the team's 21-medal effort in Rio de Janeiro below with sports writers Duncan Johnstone and Marvin France.

- Stuff