Black Sticks striker Gemma Flynn to take extended break before deciding future

John Cowpland New Zealand's Gemma Flynn makes a break against Great Britain in the Olympic semifinal last month.

Black Sticks star Gemma Flynn won't decide if she will play again until next year.

The 26-year-old is one of a bunch of Black Sticks players taking extended leave to get over the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics last month.

Flynn, who is engaged to former All Black captain Richie McCaw, told Radio Sport she wants to focus on life outside of hockey for the rest of the year, and will weigh up her decision during that time.

Andrew Cornaga Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet for the Chasing Great movie premier in Auckland last month.

"I don't know the exact answer as yet but that will become clearer as the year moves forward," she said.

"I think some [players] will take time, maybe the rest of the year. For some it was their first campaign so they will be still just as eager to get back into things.

"It will be a personal choice and it will probably be a fairly even split," she said

Flynn, who was also part of the team that missed out on bronze in London four years ago, admitted the double blow still hurt and wasn't sure it would ever go away.

"I just don't think it ever goes away. You will probably look back in 20 years and still feel the same. I spoke to a lady the other night that was in the team in Sydney and they came sixth and just missed out and she said it still doesn't go away even 16 years on."

The Tauranga born striker shouldn't have any trouble keeping busy while she decides her playing future, as she and McCaw have their wedding day to plan.

Flynn and the majority of the Rio Black Sticks skipped last week's National Hockey League tournament in Whangarei.

