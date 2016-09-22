Stripping coaches banned

Stripping Mongolian coaches cop three-year ban for Rio Olympics protest

The coach of Mongolian wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig takes off his clothes in protest at the result of a match at the ...
TORU HANAI/ REUTERS

The coach of Mongolian wrestler Mandakhnaran Ganzorig takes off his clothes in protest at the result of a match at the Rio Olympics.

Two Mongolian wrestling coaches who stripped to protest an officiating call at the Rio Olympics have been suspended for three years.

According to a letter sent to the Mongolian federation by United World Wrestling on September 13, coaches Tserenbaatar Tsogbayar and Byambarinchen Bayaraa have been banned from all international competition until August 2019.

Mongolia's national federation also has been fined 50,000 Swiss francs (NZ$60,000).

The wrestling coach of Mandakhnaran Ganzorig stands undressed as he protests the result of the Rio Olympics match ...
TORU HANAI/ REUTERS

The wrestling coach of Mandakhnaran Ganzorig stands undressed as he protests the result of the Rio Olympics match against Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan.

The protest by the Mongolian coaches came just moments after referees awarded a match to Uzbekisatn's Ikhtiyor Navruzov against Mandakhnaran Ganzorig. The Uzbek was awarded a late point after the Mongolian wrestler fled a hold and celebrated too early, with less than 10 seconds left.

 - AP

