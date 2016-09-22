Kiwi Paralympics bladerunner Liam Malone in race to better NBA star Steve Adams in the hair stakes

Breakfast Record-breaking Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone full of humour as he touches down in NZ, joking that "being disabled you get attention anyway".

Paralympics star Liam Malone plans to grow his trademark hair longer and take on Steve Adams for the most famous crop in New Zealand sport.

Malone was at his colourful best as the New Zealand Paralympians arrived home to a heroes' welcome at Auckland airport on Thursday.

The 31-strong team proudly showed off their 21 medals as a large crowd greeted them.

CHRIS SKELTON/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand's NBA sensation Steven Adams is well known in the US for his long locks and moustache.

Sophie Pascoe, New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian with 15 medals across three Games, and Malone, the bladerunner who took Rio by storm, were particularly popular as fans were treated to selfies and autographs.

READ MORE:

* Recap: NZ Paralympics team's homecoming

* Recap: Paralympics closing ceremony

* Interactive: Liam Malone's sprint to gold

Malone must rate as New Zealand's most quotable athlete at the moment and he might just be the most recognisable too. If Adams edges him there, then Malone is ready to get in a race with New Zealand's NBA star when it comes to their mop-tops.

"I'm going to grow my hair out and try and better Steve Adams," Malone told TVNZ when asked if he had any plans for his lengthy locks.

"Right now I look ridiculous! I look like a mad scientist calculating things while I'm running! It might slow me down, I don't know."

Supplied Steven Adams' appearance is often compared to Game of Thrones character Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa.

There was no suggestion he'd try to match Adam's moustache.

When asked about his hair during the Games, Malone joked "I thought I'd look like a legless version of Jon Snow" in reference to the Game of Thrones character.

Malone said his increasing time in the spotlight in Rio had caught him by surprise.



"I don't know if I'm famous. We don't take ourselves too seriously. We just went there to have a good time. But when we turn up at our events we get serious and are so determined to do well."



Malone won two golds and a silver in his track events.

Liam Malone sports a look like that of Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington.

Malone made a point of stressing how much the Paralympians had appreciated the strong support and media coverage they had received from New Zealand during the Games.

That was backed up by golden swimmer Cameron Leslie: "It's encouraging to see the change of mindset of the way that society see people with disabilities."

Pascoe said her success in Rio, which increased her incredible gold medal haul to nine, was starting to sink in. She had a "strange" final few days in Rio after he competition finished, struggling to adjust to not training and competing after a hectic four-year schedule leading up to the Games.

GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's golden Paralympian bladerunner Liam Malone jokes that he's got some work to do with his hair.

The official public welcome home for the team is at the Millennium Institute on Auckland's North Shore on Friday from 10-11.30am.

Fairfax Liam Malone, Sophie Pascoe and New Zealand's other Paralympics stars arrive home to fanfare at Auckland Airport.

- Stuff