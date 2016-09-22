Flynn races like Richie

Gemma Flynn follows fiance Richie McCaw into adventure racing

PHOTOSPORT.NZ Gemma Flynn is keeping up her fitness by adventure racing as she contemplates her future in international hockey.

Gemma Flynn is following in the footsteps of fiance Richie McCaw and getting into adventure racing.

The 26-year-old is taking time out from hockey to contemplate her future in the sport after the frustration of going so close to an Olympics medal in Rio with the Black Sticks, who finished fourth.

But she's keeping her sporting instincts burning despite the pressures of planning her impending wedding with All Blacks great McCaw. And like her husband-to-be, that includes taking on some radical terrain.

Flynn will this weekend contest the 10th Spring Challenge, a women's adventure race in Golden Bay that involves rafting, moutain-biking and hiking.

READ MORE:

* Flynn taking time out from hockey to pursue new goals

* Flynn to star in reality TV show 'Say Yes to the Dress'

Flynn posted a photo on Instagram of her training on a cycling machine in preparation for Saturday's race.

Didn't feel like it today... but I sure felt good afterwards 🖐Who else is doing the Spring Challenge event next weekend in Nelson? Sunday session 👉• 10 X 1km intervals with 20 press ups in between #sundayfunday #springchallenge A photo posted by Gemma Flynn (@gemflynn) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:04am PDT

She also kept up her fitness while holidaying in Hawaii with McCaw on their way back from Rio.

1000 steps to the top of Koko head ☝️Worth every step for the amazing view #hawaii #adventure #fitness A photo posted by Gemma Flynn (@gemflynn) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

McCaw quickly developed a love for adventure racing as a way of maintaining fitness as he stepped stepping away from rugby after leading the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cups with victory in London late last year.

His new sporting interest was highlighted by completing the gruelling five-day, 530km GODZone race at the top of the South Island in April.

Flynn told Radio Sport this week that she's keen to focus on life outside hockey for the rest of the year and then consider her playing future in 2017.

"I don't know the exact answer as yet but that will become clearer as the year moves forward," she said.

"I think some [players] will take time, maybe the rest of the year. For some it was their first campaign so they will be still just as eager to get back into things. It will be a personal choice and it will probably be a fairly even split," she said

She was also part of the Black Sticks team that lost in the bronze medal playoff match in London in 2012, a result that was agonisingly repeated in Rio.

- Stuff