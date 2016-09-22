Rio Paralympics: Kiwi blade runner Liam Malone eyes another record

Fairfax Liam Malone, Sophie Pascoe and New Zealand's other Paralympics stars arrive home to fanfare at Auckland Airport.

Not satisfied with blowing away the competition at the Rio Paralympics, sprinter Liam Malone has set his sights on breaking the national able-bodied 400m record.

The 22-year-old blade runner returned home with the rest of the New Zealand Paralympic team on Thursday having taken the Games by storm.

Malone set Paralympic records in winning the men's 200m and 400m T44, while he also claimed silver in the 100m.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/GETTY IMAGES Liam Malone poses with family and friends at Auckland Airport after arriving home from the Rio Paralympics.

His time of 46.20 in the 400m was a whisker off the New Zealand mark and Malone said he'll be back in training within a week as he looks to create more history.

"I'm only 0.1 off breaking the able-bodied New Zealand record in the 400 metres so I'll look at doing that at nationals (in March)," Malone said at Auckland Airport.

"I have an advantage, for sure. I've got no problem in saying that given when I was five years old, I'd come last in every race. When I was 16-years-old, I'd come last in every race. So the narrative of that is pretty awesome."

Malone captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with his feats on the track and colourful personality off it.

He also made headlines when he revealed he had reached out to Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of the 2013 murder of his partner last year.

Malone, who eclipsed Pistorius' Paralympic records in the 200m and 400m, said his advice wasn't much help but had no regrets about contacting the disgraced South African.

"I was talking to Oscar Pistorious at the start of the year and I had to reach out to him because he was the best.

"I may get criticised for that but I would've been naive to leave that on the table."

Malone has taken his newfound fame in his stride but is keen to explore some business opportunities before resuming his commerce degree at Victoria University in Wellington next week.

Although, has a few fans to attend to first.

"All the neighbours are very excited, they want to come and meet him and people are asking me for his autograph," Malone's uncle, Patrick Malone said.

"He's done incredibly well. We had no idea, he himself had no idea - because he was running fifth and sixth at his last competition a few months ago.

"So to come out and win has been incredible. The family is so excited for him."

