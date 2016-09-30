New Zealand's Olympic success inspires a new generation of Wellington sports stars

RUBY MACANDREW Step 10 Individual Jayde Maguire practicing her beam routine.

New Zealand's Olympic success is inspiring a new generation of budding athletes in Wellington.

While Sport New Zealand's Karyn Ammundsen said it was too early to tell what the impact was, the Wellington sporting community said they had seen this type of trickle down effect before.

Gymnastics club Capital GymSports has had a surge in enquiries in the aftermath of the Games in Rio, where three Kiwi gymnasts competed.

RUBY MACANDREW Capital GymSports has had an increase in interest from aspiring gymnasts post-Olympics

Centre manager Tracy Sharp said the demand has been primarily for trampolining classes in the summer season.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi gymnasts qualify in Rio

* New Zealand names largest Olympics gymnastics contingent since 1964

* Kiwi sailors to appeal Olympic omissions

* Hurdler French seeks Rio qualification

"It's definitely become more popular we've got ten kids on a waiting list for certain classes and the others are all pretty much full," she said.

RUBY MACANDREW Trampolining classes have become especially popular in the wake of New Zealand's first ever trampoline athlete at the Olympics.

"We saw a spike after the Commonwealth Games with kids wanting to give it a go and the same appears to have happened after the Olympics."

She said the fact that there were now a handful of Kiwi gymnasts competing on the world stage gave aspiring athletes the role models they needed.

"I've certainly heard within the gym 'I want to be like Courtney McGregor' or so and so one day."

McGregor along with fellow gymnasts Dylan Schmidt and Misha Koudinov were selected for the New Zealand Olympics team, making up the largest gymnastics contingent to represent the country in more than 50 years.

All three first-time Olympians made history as the first Kiwi trio to compete in three different gymnastics disciplines at the Games, as well as qualify directly through the international quota system.

Additionally, 19-year old Schmidt became New Zealand's first ever trampoline athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, something Sharp credited as one reason behind the increased interest in the discipline at her club.

"With trampolining, they've seen it and they know there's a New Zealand kid that they've seen on TV."

To meet the demand Sharp said a handful of coaches were working towards being able to train trampolinists at a competition level, with many athletes setting their sights on Olympic glory.

The post-Olympics appeal hasn't been limited to gymnastics with Athletics Wellington another organisation reaping the benefits.

"I've definitely noticed a massive increase in interest," said Sport Development Manager Jo Murray.

For now, though, any increase in participation is anecdotal with the registration season for summer sports still open.

- Stuff