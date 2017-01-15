Kiwi gymnast Courtney McGregor wins on her US College debut

Rio Olympian Courtney McGregor has made a successful start to her United States college gymnastics career by winning the all-around title in her debut for Boise State.

The 18-year-old freshman from Christchurch claimed the all-around title at a quadrangular meet in California on Saturday (NZ time) to help Boise beat highly-regarded Stanford for the first time since 1997.

McGregor, who started a scholarship at Boise shortly before last August's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, featured prominently as the Boise Broncos produced the third highest season-opening score in the Idaho college's history.

Boise (195.300) convincingly took down Stanford (193.800), University of California Davis (193.275) and Yale (188.900).

McGregor won the all-around with a combined score of 39.000 for the four-discipline event.

The vault, her specialist apparatus, proved her second best event (9.775) at the UC Davis gym with a 9.825 on the uneven bars helping the Broncos into a strong position.

She ended the meet with a 9.725 on the beam, leaving the opening floor exercise (9.675) as her worst event.

McGregor's performance follows on from her former New Zealand teammate and fellow Christchurch School of Gymnastics graduate Charlotte Sullivan, who was named among the US's 'Big-10' freshman gymnasts after an eye-catching debut for the Iowa Hawkeyes last week.

The 18-year-old, who represented New Zealand at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was second in the all-around when competing in Illinois.

Christchurch School of Gymnastics chief executive Avril Enslow was delighted Sullivan and McGregor were justifying their moves Stateside.

"This is amazing. They're both performing so strongly and competing all apparatus, US talent scouts will to be watching our programmes for sure in the future," she said.

- Stuff