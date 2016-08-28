Kiwis bag four Breeders Crown wins

No respite for trans-Tasman neighbours as four Breeders Crown titles join the Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand

Stuart McCormick Wilma's Mate and David Butt have won the Group I final for three-year-old trotting fillies at Melton.

Harness racing proved to be no saviour for Australians on Sunday with four Breeders Crown gongs joining the Bledisloe Cup on this side of the Tasman.

All four of the Group I trophies won by the Kiwis in Melbourne will reside in the Selwyn District in central Canterbury.

The Rolleston-based All Stars stable of Mark Purdon​ and Natalie Rasmussen won three races with unbeaten filly Partyon​, the almost unbeaten Our Waikiki Beach and two-year-old trotter Custodian.

Leeston trainer Paul Nairn won the three-year-old trotting fillies final with Wilma's Mate, reined by David Butt.

READ MORE:

* Kawi wins Makfi Stakes from outsiders El Pescado and Farm Boy

* New Zealand-bred Hong Kong champion Werther injured

At least the Australians were able to pick up the other half of the four Group I races at Melton to make for a more even contest than the Wallabies 29-9 loss at the hands of the All Blacks on Saturday night at Westpac Stadium.

Purdon and Rasmussen were the only trainers on the card to win three of the Group I races, with Australian trainer Emma Stewart the next best with two wins courtesy of Our Little General and Rocknroll Magic.

Our Waikiki Beach's 23rd victory from just 24 starts was arguably the highlight of the day.

Raced by Trevor Casey and Cheryl Rasmussen, the All Stars runner now looks set for a well deserved break.

Another heading for the spelling paddock will be exciting filly Partyon, who now has two Group I wins to her name from just five starts for the Breckon Farms-The Top Ten Syndicate.

Like Partyon, Custodian has also achieved the Harness Jewels and Breeders Crown double but he will do his future racing in Australia out of the Amanda Turnbull and Nathan Jack stable.

Custodian, raced by Roddy Butt and Stuart Valentine, beat home the Kiwi-owned Eyrish Mist.

Nairn's other runner, Conon Bridge, had no luck from his second row draw in the Group I final for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings.

Conon Bridge won the two-year-old division in 2015 but had to settle for ninth in 2016 behind winner Cruisin Around.

Purdon and Rasmussen picked up a second placing with My Mackenzie in the three-year-old fillies final.

Kiwi-owned trotters High Gait and Our Regal Love, both racing in the famous Breckon Farms colours, picked up placings in the three and two-year-old fillies trotting finals.

- Stuff