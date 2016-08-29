Xtravagant has setback

Xtravagant's return in Melbourne delayed by temperature

Trish Dunell Outstanding galloper Xtravagant is likely to have the first run in a new campaign at Flemington.

New Zealand star Xtravagant's first Australian start for the season has been delayed and he will not run at Moonee Valley.

Te Akau Racing said the four-year-old left some feed on Sunday morning and had a slight temperature.

He was treated and back to normal by Monday but connections decided he would miss Saturday's Listed Chandler Mcleod Stakes (1200m) and wait a week for the Group II Bobbie Lewis at Flemington.

Affectionately known by the stable as Blake, Xtravagant has not raced since he won the Group III Breeders' Stakes at Te Rapa on April 30 after his disappointing eighth as favourite in the Australian Guineas.

"... we do not think it is in Blake's best interests for us to gallop him tomorrow morning. Be assured that this is a disappointment not a serious problem just a frustration and an untimely one!" Te Akau said.

"He will remain on target. Instead of having three weeks until his next race after his fresh-up run he will have a fortnight which should not have any significant impact at all."

The race his Matamata trainers Stephen Autridge and Jamie Richards are aiming for after the Bobbie Lewis is the Group I Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield on September 24.

The Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 22 is under consideration for Xtravagant but his participation will hinge on whether the entire can stay beyond 1600m.

He will run in the Toorak Handicap (1600m) after the Rupert Clarke.

"Then the Cox Plate is there, if 2040m around Moonee Valley looks like the thing, then we will be there otherwise a race like the Waterford Crystal Mile is an option," Autridge said.

"We will take our time and make some plans when we see how much he finds with a bit more pressure on him."

Former Cambridge trainers Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young scored their breakthrough win on Sunday since relocating to Cranbourne.

Old Farm Road who moved with them won a A$23,000 maiden at his new home track by five lengths.

It was the 3-year-old Thewayyouare gelding's seventh start, having placed in three of his six starts in New Zealand.

"We can pick some nice races for him now and see how far he can go," Busuttin said.

Their stable star Tavago will be nominated for the Dato Tan Chin Nam Stakes this weekend after recovering from a dental issue, which saw him scratched from the Memsie Stakes.

The Australian Derby winner ran second to stablemate Natural Achiever in a Cranbourne trial on Monday pleasing his trainers.

However, there's a good chance they will wait for the Makybe Diva Stakes (1600m) the following week for his campaign debut.

"It wasn't ideal to miss the Memsie but he can overcome that," Busuttin said as he sets the son of Tavistock for his main mission the Caulfield Cup.

"There's three million reasons to keep that race in mind."

The horse that beat Tavago on Monday, Natural Achiever, will be set for a midweek city race in the short-term.

"He will be really hard to beat," Busuttin said.

The 4-year-old Savabeel gelding had two New Zealand runs winning impressively both times.

Busuttin and Young have another New Zealander about to join their barn.

Lord And Master won at Ruakaka on Saturday for Donna Logan and Chris Gibbs but transfers to Victoria seeking better staying opportunities.

