Racing dog is no goat

Record-breaking greyhound Swimming Goat wades through record books

TRACKSIDE Swimming Goat holds the national record for 18 consecutive wins at Addington.

With 18 wins in a row, it's little wonder speedy greyhound Swimming Goat is being compared to Usain Bolt.

Known by his cult followers as "the goat", the record breaker will be aiming for his 19th consecutive win when he jumps out of the boxes at Addington Raceway on Thursday night.

Swimming Goat's Rangiora-based trainer Calum Weir does not know how long the run will last but admits it has already been life changing.

DAVE ROBBIE Record breaking greyhound Swimming Goat is attracting international media interest as his streak stretches to 18 consecutive wins.

"It's been an amazing journey. It blows me away," Weir said.

Getting stopped by people on the street who want to talk about "the goat" is becoming normal but, for a once-shy Weir who would even avoid Trackside TV interviews, it has been a learning curve that he says has brought him out of his shell.

Dave Robbie Calum Weir and partner May Cutler with record-breaking greyhound Swimming Goat.

"It's not just touching racing people, it's people on the street that probably aren't interested in racing but they have seen him on TV and follow what he's been doing."

"It would be amazing just to watch, but to be training him and be part of his career, it's a once in a lifetime thing."

Weir describes Swimming Goat as having a huge brain and an ever bigger heart.

"I guess he's a bit like Usain Bolt and those sort of top athletes, they just seem to have something special about them."

Swimming Goat broke the New Zealand record for the most consecutive race wins when he chalked up his 15th on the trot last month.

It could have been 26 wins had it not been for a second back in March that came after winning his first seven starts since joining Weir from Australia.

All of his New Zealand starts have been at Addington.

Long winning sequences in racing are nothing new but they are much harder to achieve in greyhound racing.

Champion galloper Black Caviar won all 25 of her starts between 2009-13, harness racing horse Courage Under Fire won 24 consecutive races between 1998 and 2000 and just this year, another from the harness code, Waikiki Beach brought up 19 straight victories.

Not wanting to jinx his run, Weir said he often heads to the races thinking "is this the day he gets beaten?"

"You really have to try and treasure it because if he goes out and runs third or fourth next start it's all over."

Trevor Wilkes, who has been Canterbury's greyhound caller for 37 years, has never seen anything like Swimming Goat.

"He's sensational, a very smart dog who seems to be able to find a way to miss all the trouble."

Swimming Goat has some way to go before he matches Irish greyhound Ballyregan Bob who won 32 consecutive races in the 1980s and American Pat C Rendevous​ who won 36 on the trot in the 1990s, but given his current run, Wilkes said nothing is impossible.

"If Swimming Goat can get into the high twenties it would give everyone something to talk about," Wilkes said.

Back in July, he ran his favoured 295m trip in 16.79 (seconds) to break the previous Addington track record of 16.84 set back in 2007 by Another Gale.

