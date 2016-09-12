Kiwi Melbourne Cup champ dies

Kiwi-bred Melbourne Cup champion Let's Elope dies in Victoria

MICHAEL DODGE/GETTY IMAGES Let's Elope has been commemorated by a Group II race named in her honour. Fittingly it was won on Saturday by Don't Doubt Mamma.

Melbourne Cup winner Let's Elope, who started her racing career in New Zealand, has died, aged 29.

Let's Elope, a giant chestnut mare, won both the Caulfield and Melbourne cups in 1991.

The Melbourne Cup win was her fourth-straight victory in a seven-race streak for trainer Bart Cummings before her racing career ended in the United States.

Chris and Kathie Bakker from Lauriston Park in Euroa, Victoria, said Let's Elope died peacefully in her sleep lying underneath a gum tree in her favourite paddock.

READ MORE: Bart Cummings' Melbourne Cup winning feats will never be matched

Jockey Steven King said it was sad to hear of her passing, saying she put him on the map.

"It seems like a lifetime ago but it was an incredible time winning the Turnbull, the Caulfield Cup, the Mackinnon and the Melbourne Cup on her in one spring," King told the Herald Sun newspaper.

We are sad to hear of the passing of Let's Elope, who passed away peacefully at the grand old age of 29. Sleep well. pic.twitter.com/8ukJvobLRZ — MelbourneRacingClub (@Caulfield) September 12, 2016

King said he took his family to see Let's Elope at Lauriston Park last year.

"I knew she was getting on but I thought it was important that they see a great horse like her who meant so much to me," King said.

Nigel Blackiston also said it was a sad time. Blackiston was foreman for Bart Cummings when Let's Elope came from New Zealand to join his stables.

"I was the first person to handle her when she came to the stable. She got to a lovely age and she had a wonderful life," Blackiston said.

"She was a superstar. A champion mare. No horse could do what she did in that spring."

Let's Elope, by the stallion Nassipour out of the mare Sharon Jane, was bred by Waikato's Highview Stud.

She raced in Dave and Paul O'Sullivan's stable at Matamata for the Fleiter family, winning one race before being sold to Australian owners for $150,000.

Sad to hear the passing of Let's Elope, a champion that meant so much to dad and to our family. pic.twitter.com/W1qda6vOjB — Lachie King (@LachieJamesKing) September 12, 2016

Let's Elope began her stud career in the Northern Hemisphere and produced a Group II winner in Ustinov. Back in Australia she produced Adelaide Cup winner Outback Joe and is the grand-dam of Let's Make A Deal who Blackiston trained.

Blackiston told the Herald Sun he has a two-year-old grand-daughter of Let's Elope by High Chaparral in his stables.

- Stuff, AAP