Trainers shut stable doors

Tarsha and Michael Stokes wind up training operation

Race Images Toma Valea, formally trained by Tarsha and Michael Stokes, will now race out of Neil Coulbeck's stable.

As horses were galloping down the Riccarton straight on Saturday, the only run Tarsha and Michael Stokes were monitoring was the whitebait hopefully swimming into their net.

The prominent North Canterbury trainers, who have averaged a tick over 150 starters in the last five seasons, have closed their stable doors for the immediate future.

The decision to wind up their training operation is a reflection of the viability of racing "getting harder and harder" but also to experience a different lifestyle.

Rising costs versus stakes staying stagnant, long hours and racing being so competitive have all contributed to the move that is a significant blow for South Island racing.

Michael Stokes said races at Riccarton were becoming harder and harder to win, meaning more travel was required to place horses, especially in rating 65, 75 and maiden grades.

A recent trip to an industry meeting in Oamaru was a reality check for the popular trainers.

The day began at 5am working horses before completing the 10-hour return trip to and from the races which saw them arrive home to unload the truck around 10pm.

Stokes said each horse that made the trip had to run either first or second in their $7000 race to cover its costs for that day.

"Tash and I looked at each other on the last trip and said what on earth are we doing this for," Stokes said.

A return to training somewhere down the line has not been ruled out but, if it does happen, it will likely be on a much smaller scale.

Thier love of the industry and the people in it remains strong but Stokes said it was time to step back and take stock.

Stepping away from a seven-day-a-week training operation would also allow more time to spend time with family and friends.

"At some stage, you have to say we haven't travelled for 15 years, we haven't even had a decent holiday in a long time," Stokes said.

But walking away will not be easy, racing has given the Stokeses many great thrills and forged lifelong friendships.

"We've had some great owners along the way so it is tough to walk away," Michael Stokes said.

Tarsha first started training in Hokitika in the early 1990s and formed a partnership with her husband about 15 years ago.

Stokes said it was hard to single out their biggest highlights because each horse's achievements had different meanings.

Captain Todd winning the Kumara Gold Nuggets and Timaru Cup were two that will be fondly remembered as will stable favourite Toma Valea​ winning the Listed Mosgiel Stakes, running second in the Group III Stewards' Stakes and running seventh in the Group I Telegraph.

A Trentham double with Flying Alibi and Issues was a memorable day for the Stokeses as was the premier day at Riccarton when full brothers Wild Planet and Cusack won.

"Flying Alibi was a freak but he had bone chips in three of his joints," Stokes said.

The Stokeses will not be lost to the industry completely.

They started breeding on a small scale two seasons ago and will continue to race horses.

Pins mare Pinaz, Savabeel mare Samphire and Howbaddouwantit mare Howbaddouneedit are part of the Stokeses broodmare band.

A Bachelor Duke colt out of Pinaz sold for $34,000 to Darren Weir's stable at New Zealand Bloodstock's South Island Sale in April.

