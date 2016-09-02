Kids felt 'intimidated'

Rugby union's process inappropriate for dealing with race complaints - school

FAIRFAX NZ St Thomas of Canterbury College principal Christine O'Neill says she feels let down by the CFRU's handling of a racism complaint.

A Christchurch principal is calling for an overhaul of how rugby misconduct complaints involving young people are handled after an alleged racist taunt saw 13-year-olds subject to a formal three-hour hearing involving lawyers.

The Children's Commissioner is also seeking more information on the way complaints involving children are handled after concerns were raised by the St Thomas of Canterbury principal Christine O'Neill.

The Canterbury Rugby Football Union (CRFU) is also examining its processes.

The concern follows a disciplinary hearing on August 23 as part of an investigation into allegations of racial abuse during an under-14s match between St Thomas and Christ's College.

O'Neill said the judicial hearing process was "archaic and inappropriate", with a lawyer able to question young witnesses – including the alleged victim. The hearing ran for three hours.

"We thought we were going into a process where our young boys were protected," O'Neill said.

O'Neill has complained to police, the Children's Commissioner and the Race Relations Commissioner after advising the CRFU the school had "no confidence in their processes for racism".

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft said based on what he had been told by the school, he was "concerned about the process" and would decide whether to intervene after receiving more information from the CRFU.

"That may include an offer to help the CRFU create a new child-friendly process – if that's what's needed and they are open to that," he said.

The CRFU said its process for dealing with misconduct complaints was the same for all rugby players, regardless of age. It said the process had to be robust to ensure there was justice for both the complainant and the accused.

However, it was discussing with New Zealand Rugby whether there were better ways to manage complaints involving young people.

CRFU community rugby general manager Tim Gilkison was appointed by the union to present St Thomas's complaint.

Police Inspector Hirone Waretini said he supported working with the union, schools and "anybody who wants to work with us in helping to prevent racial abuse in sport".

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy said she was aware of the incident and "would like to help resolve it".

Stuff obtained copies of emails sent by the committee chair, which assured questioning would "be through the committee chair".

It said there would be "no issues as to [young people] being vulnerable or compromised in this situation".

Gilkison would not comment "on this specific case", but said the process was "inquisitorial" rather than "adversarial".

"We are very mindful of the age of the children and do all we can to ensure appropriate care is taken to reflect that."

However, one 13-year-old witness said he found the hearing "quite intimidating" and was left feeling "judged" and "uncomfortable".

"My heart didn't stop pounding the whole time."

St Thomas' lawyer, Duncan Webb, who was at the hearing, believed the process was "poorly suited" to dealing with young people.

Christ's College's lawyer, Garth Gallaway, said given that the matter remained before the judicial committee and a decision was awaited, it was not appropriate to comment.

O'Neill said St Thomas had about 240 Maori, Pasifika and Filipino boys who often experienced racism, and she felt the need to stand up "alongside them".

"This is a watershed moment for us and we are committed to following this through."

Next season, O'Neill said the school would remove any of its teams from the field at the first sign of racism.

All players will wear the words "say no to racism" on their jerseys.

CRFU HEARINGS

Hearings are held every week, if there is something to be heard.

The judicial panel sits independent of the CRFU.

For racial abuse complaints the disciplinary process is the same for both adults and children.

The CRFU has received 9 claims of racism this year.

- Three were not upheld

- Four have been upheld

- Two remain in the judicial process

